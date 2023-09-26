Catalyst Center Welcomes Therapist CJ Clinkscales: Expert In Trauma And LGBTQIA+

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CJ Clinkscales, PsyD

Catalyst Center welcomes CJ Clinkscales, a specialized therapist in trauma, LGBTQIA+ issues, and custom care. CJ offers both individual and couples therapy.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Catalyst Center is excited to welcome CJ Clinkscales, PsyD to our multidisciplinary team! CJ's perspective and practice of therapy is to assist you in not just changing current behavior surrounding issues but understanding where they stem from, making sense of them, and integrating the past with the present. This can create long-term behavioral and emotional shifts that assist you in leading a more meaningful life. In doing so, he intends to create a space for you to be your most authentic self as you delve into the challenges you might be facing. CJ is thoughtful and sensitive about helping clients process and make sense of traumatic events, yet he is also very approachable and brings buoyancy to complicated situations. He is naturally curious and inspires the same in his clients. Using his strong insight and research-informed training, he customizes care for each individual client based on their unique needs.CJ works with individuals between the ages of 16 to 70 and couples. He specializes in treating multiple types of trauma, including relational, emotional, sexual, religious, vicarious, and complex trauma. CJ is trained in various talk therapy modalities and is also trained in EMDR (a highly effective trauma treatment), which helps him work collaboratively with his clients to determine the best course forward.CJ is an LGBTQIA+ affirming therapist. He is specially trained in several areas, including working with clients experiencing burnout in medical and mental health professionals, anxiety, depression/mood, personality disorders, relationship issues, eating disorder recovery, complex medical issues, sex and sexuality, existential crises, therapy for therapists, bicultural experiences, sports and performance, men's issues, ADHD, and grief and loss.Alongside individual therapy, CJ also provides couples counseling. His specialty areas include attachment patterns and problems, infidelity, polyamory/non-monogamy, Kink/BDSM, LGBTQIA+ issues, and couples intensives. When working with couples, he takes an integrative and comprehensive approach that focuses on the unique relational dynamic of your partnership, allowing for better communication, understanding, and connection.CJ has specialty training in multiple therapeutic modalities, including EMDR, EMDR Intensives, Psychodynamic, Self-Psychology, Existential, Collaborative Therapeutic Assessment, Sand Tray, TF-CBT, and Substance Use and Attachment.Hear from CJ:"I understand both the world and each of my patients through a developmental, attachment, experience-based, and relationally informed, holistic lens. That lens becomes more straightforward and more defined through my intentional curiosity and openness to receiving and integrating conscious and unconscious feedback from my clients. I aim for therapy to be an authentic and collaborative space for us to make sense of each client's issues or struggles. Together, we can begin to understand how and where a particular difficulty comes from while also integrating and creating personalized strategies for each client to utilize to make meaningful, long-term changes. While my therapeutic approach has a relationally psychodynamic framework for conceptualization, my practice is integrative and interventionally personalized for each client.My therapeutic style is welcoming, grounding, and curious. I aim for therapy to be a collaborative space for authentic exploration, which I approach from an open and curious stance. My clients are the experts of their own experiences, and it is my honor and duty to use my knowledge to assist them in unfolding, understanding, integrating, and blossoming into their authentic, functional selves. To assist my clients in this process, I often utilize personalized metaphors, analogies, reflection, and humor to support and challenge each client. My therapy style is often described as relieving, exciting, and insightful."

