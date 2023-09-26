Ukrainian Who Fought For Nazis Got Standing Ovation In Canadian Parliament

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Yaroslav Hunka-Ucranian "hero"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that an invitation to parliament for a Ukrainian man who fought for a Nazi unit in World War Two is "deeply embarrassing" to Canada.

Yaroslav Hunka, 98, was given a standing ovation after Canadian House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota called him a "hero" during the visit by Ukraine's President Velensky. The incident has sparked outrage across Canada and calls for the speaker's resignation.

Rota who earns $500,000 a year refuses to step aside and insisted he was unaware of Hunka's Nazi past. The prime minister's office said it had no advance knowledge that Hunka would be there, reported the Toronto Star.



