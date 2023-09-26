Manipur News: All Schools Closed Till Friday Amid Protests Against Deaths Of Two Students

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Manipur government Tuesday said all the government, aided and private unaided schools will be closed till Friday in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state.\"All State Government/State Government Aided/Private Unaided Schools will be closed on 27.09.2023 (Wednesday) and 29.09.2023 (Friday),\" the Directorate of Education - Schools, Manipur posted a tweet on X (formerly know as Twitter)Thursday is a public holiday in the state on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.Meanwhile, the authourties suspend the mobile internet services for five days across the state. The curbs will remain effective in the state till 7.45 pm on 1 October, 2023, PTI reported quoting state government officials.\"In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the State of Manipur, the State Government views very seriously with utmost sensitivity the reportes spread of disinformation, false rumours and other types of violent activities through various social media platform such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. on electronic equipments like tablet, computer, mobile phone etcand sending bill SMS likely facilitating and/or mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which may cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property or aggravates the law and oredr situation in the State,\" the Home Department of Manipur government said.Earlier in the day, 45 students were injured in Imphal Valley after the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July, the PTI report said.The protesting students were demanding arrest of those involved in the killing.Later the protesters clashed with the police near Sanjenthong in Imphal East district when security forces stopped them from advancing towards the chief minister's secretariat.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels
Click here!The police used tear gas shells and batons to disperse the agitators.“School and college students took out a rally in Imphal to protest against the killing of the two youths. As the students were heading towards the CM's Secretariat, security personnel took action to disperse them,\" PTI quoted a police officer as saying.Students also took out rallies at Uripok, Old Lambulane, Singjamei in Imphal West district. Similar clashes between students and security forces have been reported from Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts.Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a statement issued late Monday night, said the the government has already been handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).\"The state police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and to identify the perpetrators who murdered the two students. The security forces have also started the search operation to nab the perpetrators,\" the statement read.Security personnel have been put on alert, and additional measures taken to prevent any incident after the photos of the students have gone viral, a senior officer said.
