President Erdogan Likely To Visit Israel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. President of
Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan may visit Israel, he told journalists
upon his return from Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The postponed visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
to Türkiye is expected to take place approximately in October or
November, Erdogan said.
"After this, a reciprocal visit will take place. Türkiye and
Israel collaborate in many areas, and it's a fact that new areas of
cooperation are emerging. It's well known that Israel is working on
transporting its resources to Europe, and the most rational route
for this is through Türkiye. We discussed this during our last
meeting and have begun working on it," he added.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu's visit to Türkiye was scheduled for July
this year.
