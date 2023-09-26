President Erdogan Likely To Visit Israel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan may visit Israel, he told journalists upon his return from Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The postponed visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Türkiye is expected to take place approximately in October or November, Erdogan said.

"After this, a reciprocal visit will take place. Türkiye and Israel collaborate in many areas, and it's a fact that new areas of cooperation are emerging. It's well known that Israel is working on transporting its resources to Europe, and the most rational route for this is through Türkiye. We discussed this during our last meeting and have begun working on it," he added.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's visit to Türkiye was scheduled for July this year.