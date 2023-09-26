Azerbaijan Shows Humanism Not In Words But In Deeds - Political Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Holding a meeting [with Armenian residents of Khankendi] in Yevlakh after anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh, was based on Azerbaijan's political will, analyst Ilyas Huseynov told Trend .

"A meeting with the same composition has already been held in Khojaly. The main achieved result of the meeting is aimed at solving humanitarian issues. After the end of anti-terrorist activities, Azerbaijan sent food, flour and fuel to the Armenian residents of Karabakh via the Aghdam-Khankendi route. Along with this, a medical service will be organized by medical personnel (with both Azerbaijanis and Armenians). This can become an integral part of the reintegration process," Huseynov emphasized.

The political expert added that Azerbaijan demonstrates by its actions that it stands for humanistic values.

"A new history is being written and a new system of relations is being formed. Azerbaijan achieved victory. However, it insists on the process of demilitarization and reintegration of the region. We are confident that we will achieve these goals," he said.

Earlier on September 25, 2023, Ramin Mammadov, who is responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, held another meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh in Khojaly.

At the meeting, which was held in a constructive atmosphere, satisfaction was expressed with the actions taken to solve the issues discussed on September 21 in Yevlakh, in particular, the short-term delivery of humanitarian aid, fuel and restoration of electricity supply.