Azerbaijan Shows Humanism Not In Words But In Deeds - Political Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Holding a
meeting [with Armenian residents of Khankendi] in Yevlakh after
anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh, was based on Azerbaijan's
political will, analyst Ilyas Huseynov told Trend .
"A meeting with the same composition has already been held in
Khojaly. The main achieved result of the meeting is aimed at
solving humanitarian issues. After the end of anti-terrorist
activities, Azerbaijan sent food, flour and fuel to the Armenian
residents of Karabakh via the Aghdam-Khankendi route. Along with
this, a medical service will be organized by medical personnel
(with both Azerbaijanis and Armenians). This can become an integral
part of the reintegration process," Huseynov emphasized.
The political expert added that Azerbaijan demonstrates by its
actions that it stands for humanistic values.
"A new history is being written and a new system of relations is
being formed. Azerbaijan achieved victory. However, it insists on
the process of demilitarization and reintegration of the region. We
are confident that we will achieve these goals," he said.
Earlier on September 25, 2023, Ramin Mammadov, who is
responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh,
held another meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents
of Karabakh in Khojaly.
At the meeting, which was held in a constructive atmosphere,
satisfaction was expressed with the actions taken to solve the
issues discussed on September 21 in Yevlakh, in particular, the
short-term delivery of humanitarian aid, fuel and restoration of
electricity supply.
MENAFN26092023000187011040ID1107144991
