Lufthansa warns of massive electricity demand for green aviation fuels in Germany

(MENAFN) Germany's flagship airline, Lufthansa, has issued a warning that a transition to eco-friendly fuels like e-kerosene would necessitate an astonishing amount of the country's total electricity production. According to a report by Bloomberg on Monday, Lufthansa's CEO, Carsten Spohr, emphasized that the most viable path to decarbonizing aviation lies in the production of synthetic fuels using renewable energy sources. However, Spohr cautioned that Germany currently lacks the capacity to generate the immense quantities of green electricity required for this ambitious endeavor.



Spohr's remarks came to light during an aviation conference held in Hamburg, where he highlighted the staggering energy demands associated with producing synthetic aviation fuels. He stated, "We would need around half of Germany's electricity to create enough of the fuels," underlining the sheer magnitude of energy required for such a transition. In a somewhat tongue-in-cheek manner, Spohr quipped, "I don't think Mr. Habeck is going to give me that," referring to Germany's Economy and Energy Minister, Robert Habeck.



In essence, Lufthansa's CEO has drawn attention to the formidable challenge facing the aviation industry in terms of reducing carbon emissions. While renewable synthetic fuels are seen as a promising avenue, the practicality of securing the colossal quantities of green electricity required remains a significant hurdle. This highlights the intricate relationship between sustainability goals and the availability of renewable resources in the pursuit of a greener aviation sector.

