National Library Offers Inexhaustible Fount Of Knowledge

Books open the doors to a world of wonder, knowledge, and
personal growth, enabling readers to explore new realms.
Through reading, one can embark on thrilling adventures, explore
diverse cultures and gain valuable knowledge.
Libraries serve as treasure troves of knowledge, providing a
wide range of books, magazines, and other resources that cater to
varied interests and age groups.
Founded in 1923, Azerbaijan National Library offers a vast array
of information on countless topics, from science and history to art
and philosophy.
A time spent in the national library makes it possible to
temporarily escape the stresses of everyday life and immerse in
captivating narratives.
With over 5 million books, manuscripts, maps, Azerbaijan
National Library is considered one of the largest libraries in the
Caucasus region. Since 1939, the library has borne the name of the
eminent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.
The library houses a multitude works by the Azerbaijani and
foreign authors, enabling readers to explore different writing
styles and genres.
The National Leader Heydar Aliyev visited the National Library
four times in 1995-1997 and donated nearly 300 books from his
personal library.
Over the past years, the National Library has signed a
memorandum on bilateral mutual cooperation with about 80
libraries.
The library also became a member of the international
organization "The Conference of European national librarians
(CENL)".
Azerbaijan National Library is celebrating its centenary in
2023. Under the Presidential Decree, a series of events have been
organized in the country to mark the 100th anniversary of the
library.
The list of events included book exhibitions on the library's
history: "100 years at the service of the people" and "From the
National Library's gold fund".
Electronic database on "Azerbaijani manuscripts in world
libraries" was also presented within the library's centenary.
The National Library also hosted the 6th meeting of the Board of
Directors of the National Libraries of the OIC countries.
The meeting participants discussed strengthening the mutual ties
between the national libraries of OIC member countries.
The agenda of the meeting included the acceptance of the
application to UNESCO at the proposal of the Azerbaijani side, book
exchange between national libraries of OIC member countries,
creating of the single electronic catalog for the national
libraries of OIC member countries, etc.
The Azerbaijan National Library play a vital role in the
promotion of community engagement.
So, let us embrace the joy of reading and make the most of the
invaluable benefits that library provides.
