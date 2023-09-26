Wellkins Medical Centre To Be Launched Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: After 11 months of rigorous software and system refinement, the Wellkins Medical Centre is all set for its official launch tomorrow, September 27, marking a significant milestone in the healthcare landscape of Qatar.

The announcement was made during a press conference led by Dr. Sameer Moopan, Chairman and Managing Director of Wellkins Medical Centre, who expressed the centre's readiness to serve the residents and citizens of Qatar.

Those accompanied him included Senil Jaffer, Director and Co-Founder; Nikhil Joseph, Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Jacob Neil, medical doctor.

Conveniently situated at the Ramada signal, adjacent to Salwa Road, the Wellkins Medical Centre will provide outpatient services across various medical specialities. These include Internal Medicine, General Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, ENT, Dermatology, and Dental, complemented by Radiology, Laboratory, and Pharmacy services. Dr. Moopan also revealed plans to introduce additional departments such as Cardiology, Urology and Gastroenterology, in the near future.

Dr. Moopan emphasised the centre's patient-centric approach, stating,“Our mission and vision are centred around enhancing the patient experience. We want people to feel the difference when they visit our medical centre, from the moment they arrive until they leave with their prescription.”

He also highlighted the centre's commitment to efficiency, explaining:“We have developed our own software, including the first WhatsApp bot in healthcare for our patients, putting everything at their fingertips. Our goal is to minimise the time patients spend at the medical centre, while ensuring their experience is both brief and beneficial.”

To celebrate its official launch, Wellkins is offering a special privilege card for QR100, providing a year of unlimited doctor consultations in any department and a 30% discount on all services except Pharmacy. This offer is available for residents to apply until October 31 by visiting the facility.

Additionally, Wellkins Medical Centre has expansion plans, aiming to open three more clinic facilities in Al Khor, Ras Laffan, and the Industrial Area by 2024.

Nikhil Joseph, Chief Operating Officer of Wellkins, highlighted the centre's technological innovations, stating,“We have added new innovations like AI to make our service easier for everyone. Our integrated digital health locker allows our patients to get their test results, prescriptions, and appointments through WhatsApp and our website from anywhere in the world. We'll be working as a naturally friendly office where we use paperless documentation and only use 100% recycled paper in Qatar for letterheads, visiting cards.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Jacob Neil, Wellkins medical doctor, highlighted the centre's commitment to comprehensive healthcare.

“With a focus on providing primary care services for all ages, we also offer an array of specialised facilities, including health check-ups, corporate medical solutions, vaccinations, dental care, and even cosmetology procedures. We'll have continuous development of the quality of services provided to meet the needs of patients and ensure their access to quality healthcare in a safe, professional environment and according to the best standards.”

Dr. Moopan also unveiled plans for an upcoming mental health service, further solidifying Wellkins' dedication to addressing both physical and mental well-being.

He explained that they have established a partnership with [an organisation], allowing them to offer a comprehensive healthcare package that encompasses both physical and mental health.

“Now, people are speaking about mental health, that stigma is over, it is part of our life, and one of the advantages is the acceptance for the people is much more, and the results will also be good, because people are coming on their own [for consultation].. we'll also have a formal launch on this.”