Wellkins To Open Its First Healthcare Facility Wednesday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Wellkins Medical Centre will be formally inaugurated Wednesday after a soft launch was held some time earlier.

Dr Sameer Moopan, with decades of healthcare legacy and 23 years of experience in Qatar, has launched his new healthcare brand“Wellkins.”

The first Wellkins medical centre, adjacent to Radisson Blu and Salwa Road, will be dedicated to the citizens, residents and visitors of Qatar, officials announced Monday.

The announcement was made at a press conference chaired by Dr Sameer Moopan, chairman and managing director along with Senil Jaffer, co-founder, Nikhil Joseph, chief operating officer and Dr Jacob Neil medical director.

The first unit of Wellkins Medical Centre will initially provide outpatient facilities in different medical specialties including Internal Medicine, General Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, ENT, Dermatology, Dental along with Radiology, Laboratory and Pharmacy.

Dr Moopan said:“We have poured our hearts and souls into creating a healthcare destination that prioritises patient care, innovation, and holistic wellness. The core of our endeavour will always be to provide quality healthcare for everyone at an affordable cost. It's a momentous occasion for each one of us. I am excited to welcome everyone to the dedication ceremony of our first centre on 27th morning.”

Talking about the facility, Joseph said,“We have added new innovations like AI to make our service easier for everyone. Our integrated digital health locker allows our patients to get their test results, prescriptions, and appointments through WhatsApp and our website from anywhere in the world. We'll be working as a naturally friendly office where we use paperless documentation and only use 100% recycled paper in Qatar for letterheads, visiting cards among others.”

According to Dr Neil the centre will mainly focus on providing primary care services for all ages.

“We also offer an array of specialised facilities, including health checkups, corporate medical solutions, vaccinations, dental care, and cosmetology procedures. We'll have continuous development of the quality of services provided to meet the needs of patients and ensure their access to quality healthcare in a safe, professional environment and according to the best standards.”

