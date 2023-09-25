China, US Deescalate With Talks, Metals Concession

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The newly-announced establishment of two economic and financial working groups between China and the United States is expected to help push forward a possible meeting between the two nations' leaders in November.



The US Treasury Department said on September 22 that it will set up an economic working group with the Chinese Ministry of Finance and a financial working group with the People's Bank of China (PBoC). It said the two groups will meet at the vice-minister level at regular intervals and report to US Treasury Secretary Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

This came after the two economic officials met in Beijing on July 8 and agreed to boost communication on economic matters.

Beijing also showed friendly gestures to the US by issuing export licenses to the China-based units of AXT, a California-based semiconductor manufacturing company, so they can export their products that contain China's gallium and germanium, Reuters reported.

The why

“Why did the two countries set up working groups? It's simple – they felt the pain caused by their fight, and now they are trying to ease their pain,” a Shanghai-based columnist says in an article published on Monday.

“After several years of conflicts, both sides feel that they cannot win against one another in the short run while they are facing huge risks in their own economy,” he says.“If both sides insist on challenging each other, they will be severely injured.”



He says that, although some compromises can ease pain, the hostile Sino-US relations won't be changed easily. He says the US will continue to try to suppress China's high technology sectors but China refuses to remain a low-end manufacturing country forever.

Compromising with each other is necessary in the short term while“beating each other is a final goal,” he says.