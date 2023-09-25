Defense Ministry Supplies Ukrainian Defenders With New Helmets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine provided five samples of combat ballistic helmets that underwent military (experimental) tests in Ukrainian Armed Forces units.

The ministry published photos of the helmet on its Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

This is a full-size helmet and a high-cut helmet. They are identical, but only one model has cutouts for ears. The helmet has side rails for attaching special headphones, lights and a front attachment for night vision devices, thermal imagers, cameras, etc.

According to Ukrainian Armed Forces specialists, these helmets are of the 1st class of protection. They can withstand five shots from a 9mm Makarov bullet and five shots from a 9mm Luger bullet. The shell of the helmet must provide resistance to damage by typical simulators of debris weighing 1.1 g, with a V50 speed of at least 670 m/s, fired from a distance of 5 m.

The technical specification of the Ministry of Defense defines the requirements for the dimensions and anatomical overlapping areas of the head of a combat ballistic helmet. Each size has a specified weight, because according to military standards, the recommended weight of the helmet should not exceed 1.5 kg.

Photo credit: Ministry of Defense/Telegram