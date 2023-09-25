Samsung Introduces New Bespoke Kitchen Appliances In Singapore To Revolutionise The Modern Homes

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 September 2023 - Samsung Electronics Singapore has added four kitchen appliances to its Bespoke range of products for homeowners to create their very own culinary havens. They include the Bespoke Built-in Oven , Bespoke Wall-mount Hood , Bespoke Induction Hob , and Bespoke Dishwasher , designed to elevate kitchen aesthetics while providing homeowners with innovative features for greater efficiency.





Design a culinary haven with Samsung Bespoke kitchen appliances.

The expansion of the Samsung Bespoke line-up gives homeowners more personalisation options to complement their home's interior design. The kitchen can be elevated to a stylish and unique space through mixing and matching appliances that not only embodies sleek designs to reflect homeowners' personal style but are also smart and easy to maintain. The Samsung Bespoke kitchen suite boasts cutting-edge functionalities that provide flexibility, connectivity, and convenience to streamline the cooking experience for the busy home cooks, while impressing guests with their culinary creations.



"As homeowners in Singapore place more emphasis on how their kitchens look and work, we recognise the potential within the home appliances category to provide products that not only fulfil everyday household needs but also enhance kitchen design. The expansion of our Bespoke range is our response to discerning homeowners who seek a comprehensive, personalised range of kitchen products to elevate their culinary experiences at home," said Gavin Yeong, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore.



Prep Culinary Masterpieces with Bespoke Built-in Oven





A Bespoke oven that adds a touch of sophistication and blends into any kitchen style.

The Bespoke Built-in Oven carries Bespoke design sensibilities and innovative features, enhancing both its aesthetic appeal and functionality for the culinary playgrounds of aspiring chefs. The Bespoke oven eliminates guesswork and constant monitoring in the kitchen by providing a full range of cooking modes and precise temperature control, to enhance the flavours and textures of your favourite dishes.



Available in a Satin Beige Glass finish, the 76L oven features a modernised control panel with a 4.3" LCD display, along with an intuitive knob dial and touch control.



The oven boasts the innovative Dual Cook and Dual Cook SteamTM features, enabling users to cook efficiently. Dual Cook allows for different types of cooking as the upper and lower zones of the oven can work independently, or together for more flexible cooking. To top it off, it also allows for oven cooking and steaming at the same time with Dual Cook SteamTM . This is great for homeowners who want to prepare a healthy meal efficiently as they can roast or bake and steam at the same time.



The Bespoke Built-in Oven offers two other popular cooking options: Air Fry and Air Sous Vide. Air Fry is a convenient and healthier option for homeowners to satisfy their fried food cravings without the need to purchase an additional air fryer. Air Sous Vide [1] cooks food more precisely and evenly without it overcooking or drying out. The inclusion of a Food Probe also helps to eliminate any guesswork – especially for roasting – to ensure that food is perfectly cooked, without having to constantly open the oven door to check on the dish.



For easier cleaning, the Bespoke Built-in Oven comes with Pyrolytic Cleaning system, which heats the cavity of the oven at an extremely high temperature, efficiently burning off grease and residue inside the oven. Homeowners just need to wipe off the ashes, without the need for scrubbing.



Powerful and Quiet Ventilation for a Comfortable Cooking Environment





Bespoke Wall-Mount Hood offers powerful ventilation that refreshes kitchens quickly.

To complete their dream kitchen set-up, homeowners should consider a kitchen hood that not only provides powerful suction for cleaner and fresher homes, but also complements existing kitchen design themes.



The Bespoke Wall-mount Hood is an elegant and stylish hood that features tempered glass panel and touch controls with LED bar lighting to add a luxurious look to any kitchen. The inclusion of the dishwasher safe stainless-steel baffle filters provides superior filtration that captures airborne oil and smoke effectively, while keeping it easy to clean and maintain with an Easy Clean Coating.



With a powerful ventilation capacity of 1,070 cubic meters per hour[2] , the hood offers four distinct settings which refresh the air by quickly removing heat, odours, grease and smoke. It is quieter as it comes equipped with a frictionless and brushless DC (BLDC) motor, which reduces motor noise by up to 25%[3] .



Elevate Culinary Routine with Optimum Cooking Flexibility





Bespoke Induction Hob offers precision heating and cooking options for homeowners seeking convenience.

As homeowners look towards safer and more efficient cooking solutions, Samsung is debuting its Induction Hob offering for the first time locally. The new offering aims to meet the needs of the modern home cook by providing smart kitchen appliances that can enhance the cooking experience.



The Samsung Bespoke Induction Hob combines form and function to lend a contemporary elegance to modern kitchens. The hob features a distinctive white and satin beige control panel with a Touch & Slide control system, providing an intuitive interface, and is crafted with premium-quality Nippon Electric Glass. Its Slim Fit Design allows for installation on thinner countertops.



Homeowners can also have greater flexibility with the Dual Flex Zone , which combines two burners into a single and also larger cooking zone that can accommodate various sizes and shapes of cookware. When combined, the hob ensures even distribution of heat to allow home chefs to utilise larger cookware such as Teppanyaki grill plate to evenly cook larger food items. The induction hob also has 15 Power Levels with Max Boost, for a wider range of cooking temperature.



When paired with the Bespoke Wall-mount Hood, the hob's Auto Connectivity [4] feature allows homeowners to switch both appliances on and off together with a single control.



Elevated Dishwashing Performance





Bespoke Dishwasher not only elevates any kitchen designs with its interchangeable panels, but also offer peace of mind with hygienic cleaning options.

Bespoke Dishwasher not only elevates any kitchen designs with its interchangeable panels,

but also offer peace of mind with hygienic cleaning options.



A dishwasher is a welcome addition to modern homes, especially for homeowners who need an efficient and convenient cleaning solution. After a long day of cooking, cleaning becomes a breeze with the dishwasher that helps to get the job done. The Samsung Bespoke Dishwasher not only effectively does the job but also instantly elevates the aesthetics of any home.



Similar to the Bespoke refrigerator range, the dishwasher offers interchangeable panels – Satin Beige, Clean White and Clean Black – to fit any kitchen design.



The dishwasher offers improved washing performance with the Water Jet Clean TM system, which cleans and easily removes stubborn food stains more effectively with a rotating dual wash arms that cleans from any angle. When the cycle is complete, the Auto Open Door feature is activated, automatically opening the door for steam to escape, allowing for faster and efficient drying.



For a greater peace of mind, the Hygiene Care Option [5] eliminates germs and kills 99.999% of specific bacteria[6] . Homeowners can further customise wash cycles with three specialised programmes available via SmartThings – Pots and Pans, Plastic and BabyCare. These options offer targeted settings that ensure hygienic cleaning at specific temperatures, without damaging items during the wash.



The AI Energy Mode [7] can help users to optimise energy consumption, saving up to 23% while maintaining top-notch cleaning performance when used with the 'Pots & Pans' programme[8] .



Embrace Connected Living with Samsung Bespoke Appliances





Manage your Bespoke kitchen appliances and cook efficiently with a smart kitchen.

With a connected smart kitchen, homeowners can enjoy the convenience and connectivity that the appliances bring to simplify kitchen chores. The Samsung Bespoke Kitchen Suite streamlines the cooking experience to make meal prep efficient and easier than ever for the busy home chefs. The addition of a smart dishwasher gives homeowners effortless cleaning at their convenience.



With the SmartThings App [9] , homeowners can control, monitor or automate their Samsung Bespoke Kitchen Suite from anywhere:





For Bespoke Built-in Oven, users can preheat the oven, adjust the temperature, and monitor the cooking progress right from their SmartThings app even when they are on their way home.

Homeowners can monitor[10] the Hob and Hood anytime, anywhere with the SmartThings app. It allows users to check the current cooking status and verify if the burner is on when they are not at home. This feature saves more time, as the user can remotely set the timer and receive alerts. SmartThings Cooking [11] also saves time by suggesting personalised recipes based on dietary preferences and by generating a weekly meal plan.

To make meal prep more seamless, users can even track their groceries in their Family HubTM refrigerator on-the-go on their smartphones to ensure they have the right ingredients. The new Samsung Food app can even suggest meals to cook based on user's preferences. For a seamless kitchen experience, SmartThings Cooking utilises information on recently cooked recipes from the oven to recommend the ideal wash cycle to ensure sparkling clean dishes.

Bespoke Kitchen Appliances Availability and Pricing

The new Samsung's Bespoke kitchen appliances are now available on the Samsung Online Store and at selected consumer electronic stores.



From now until 6th Nov 2023, enjoy savings up to S$400 with bundle deals and free installation on Bespoke oven, hood, and hob. While stocks last, T&Cs apply.





Model

RRP

76L Bespoke Built-in Oven



(NV7B6675CAA/SP)

S$3,099

90cm Bespoke Wall-mount Hood



(NK36CB665WWHSP)

S$1,799

60cm Bespoke Induction Hob



(NZ64B5067YY/SP)

S$2,599

Bespoke Freestanding Dishwasher



(DW60CB750FAPSP)

S$2,299[12]



Description

76L Bespoke Built-in Oven



NV7B6675CAA/SP

90cm Bespoke Wall-mount Hood



NK36CB665WWHSP

60cm Bespoke Induction Hob



NZ64B5067YY/SP

Bespoke Freestanding Dishwasher



DW60CB750FAPSP

Materials / Finishes / Design

Oven Type : Dual Cook SteamTM



Oven Colour : Satin Beige



Door Type : Drop Down



Oven Door Glass : Quadruple



Soft Closing : Yes



Display Type : 4.3" TFT-LCD



Cavity Material : Ceramic Enamel



Control Method : Dial & Touch

Exterior : Clean White (Panel), Stainless Steel (Ducting)



CMF: Stainless Steel / Glass (Glossy)



Model Type : Chimney



Control Method : Touch



Size (Width) : 90cm



Display Indicator : LED (White)

Model Type Install : Built-in



Colour : White & Glam Beige



Cooktop Frame : BESPOKE Frame



Control Method : Common Slide Touch



Display Type : LED (White)

Install Type : Freestanding



Control Type : Hidden Touch



Colour / Material : BESPOKE Interchangeable Panels



Display Light Colour : White



Washing Type : WaterJet CleanTM

Features / Performance / Program

Steam Type : Add Steam



Upper Grill (In/Out) : 1600/1100 W



Lower Grill : 1100 W



Single Mode (Top Heat + Convection) : Yes



Single Mode (Large Grill) : Yes



Single Mode (Eco Grill) : Yes



Single Mode (Bottom + Convection) : Yes



Convection : 1200/1200 W



Cleaning Method : Pyrolytic



Steam Clean : Yes



Auto Programs : Single 50ea / Dual Cook 20ea



Air Fry : Yes



Air Sous Vide : Yes



Camera: No



Child Safety Lock : Yes



Clock : Yes



Cook Timer : Yes



End Timer : Yes



Language Option : Yes



Interior Lamp : 25W / 40W (Halogen)



Interior Light (Position) : Top / Side



Light (Lamp) On/Off : Yes

Motor: Brushless Direct Current (BLDC)



Number of Motors / Fans : 1/1



Extraction Type : Ducting or Recirculating



Number of Extraction Speeds : 3 + Boost



Light Type : LED - 4W (2ea)



Light Mode: 2 brightness level, High-Low-Off



Hood Filter : Stainless Baffle Filter



Bluetooth: No



Smart Sensor (operation mode based on air quality level): No

Child Safety Lock : Yes



Kitchen Timer : Yes



Pause : Yes



Residual Heat Indicator : Yes



Safety Shutoff: Yes



High Temp. Limit : Yes



Auto Pan Detection : Yes



Sound on/off : Yes



Power on/off : Yes



Cooktop



Number of Burner : 4 EA



Type : Induction (Dual Flex)



Virtual Flame : No

Capacity (Place Setting) : 14 P/S



Dry System : Auto Door Open Dry



Water Efficiency : 3 Ticks



Noise Level (dBA) : 42 dBA



Noise @ Extra Silence Cycle (dBA) : 40 dBA



Number of Programs : 9 (Intensive, Auto, Delicate, Eco, Express, Pre Wash, Extra Silence, Machine Care, Download Course: Pots and Pans, Plastic and BabyCare)



Number of Option : 6 (Delay Start, Half Load, Hygiene Plus, Speed Booster , Smart Control , AI Energy Saving)



Aqua Stop: Yes



Tube Material : Stainless Steel



Leakage Sensor : Yes



Number of Wash Arm : Upper / Mid / Low



Cancel&Drain Button : Yes



Water Softener : Yes



Cutlery Tray: Yes



Upper Rack



Basket handle : Yes



Adjustable Height : Yes



Adjustable Tines : Yes



Fold down tines : Yes



Cup support clip : Yes



Lower Rack



Basket handle : No



Fold down tines : Yes



Glass Rack : Yes

Weight / Dimensions

Usable volume (Whole) : 76L



Cavity Dimension (WxHxD) : 560 x 579 x 549 mm



Outside Dimension (WxHxD) : 595 x 596 x 570 mm



Net Weight : 46.8kg

Net Dimension (WxHxD) : 898 x 646 ~ 1066 x 500 mm



Net Weight : 16.2kg

Net Dimension (WxHxD) : 590 x 48 x 520 mm



Cut-out size (WxHxD): 560 x 58 x 480mm



Net Weight : 11.3kg

Net Dimension (WxHxD) : 598 x 845 x 600 mm



Net Weight : 54.5 kg

Accessories

Square Baking Tray : 2ea



Square Wire Rack : 2ea



Telescopic Rail : 2 Level (Full)



Meat Probe : Yes



Air Fry Tray : Yes

Baffle filter (Stainless steel): Yes (2 filters)



Charcoal filter: Yes (1 filter)



Easy cleaning: Yes - Baffle filters dishwasher safe



Recirculation Kit: Yes







For more information, please visit:###[1] Requires a dedicated sous vide cooking bag, which is not included with the oven.[2] Delivers a suction capacity of 1,070 m3/hr when using Max (Boost) mode, based on motor power.[3] Based on internal testing when operating in Normal mode. It generates only 56dBA, which is 25% quieter than a Samsung NK36K7000WS model. Results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions.[4] Only available when used in combination with a Samsung Hood.[5] Not available with the Pre-Wash, Delicate, Express, Machine Care, Plastic and Baby Care programs.[6] Based on testing by Intertek. Removes 99.999% of certain bacteria, including Escherichia coli, Salmonella enteritidis, Listeria monocytogenes, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Klebsiella pneumonice with the ECO + Hygiene Plus course. Individual results may vary.[7] Available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required.[8] Based on internal testing comparing the water temperature and cycle times of the factory setting and AI Energy mode for the Pots & Pans program. Results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions. AI Energy mode can be used with 6 washing cycles: Incentive, Express, Extra Silence, Pots & Pans, Plastics and Auto.[9] Available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required.[10] Only monitoring is available. The cooktop cannot be turned on/off using a smartphone.[11] Requires a wireless connection, a Samsung account and the Samsung SmartThings App.[12] Price is inclusive of the Bespoke door panel.#SamsungThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at .