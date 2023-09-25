Silver Forecast: Silver Shows Strength

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started

The Silver price experienced a notable rally during Friday's trading session, a move that saw it break above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. This breakthrough indicates renewed market strength, potentially paving the way for further upward movement. While the psychologically significant $24 level looms large, a successful breach could set the stage for a push toward the $25.50 mark. Below, substantial support awaits, particularly near the 200-Day EMA, which aligns closely with the $23.25 region.



In light of this, adopting a strategy that involves buying short-term dips holds appeal, although it is advisable not to overextend positions.

Given the anticipated market turbulence, nimbleness is crucial for successful trading. Think of this way: Silver is dangerous, and needs to be treated as such.

Taking a closer look at the chart, it becomes evident that silver enjoys a cushion of support beneath it. However, it is essential to acknowledge that silver faces headwinds, primarily related to interest rate dynamics. The Federal Reserve is anticipated to maintain its relatively tight stance, exerting some pressure on precious metals as a whole. Consequently, the silver market is poised to continue experiencing periods of volatility .Silver Trading Strategy Today

All factors considered, the market boasts a foundation of robust support, with noticeable activity around the 200-Day EMA . Technically, silver remains within the lower half of the consolidation range. However, it's essential to recognize that silver's influence extends beyond the realm of a precious metal - it also serves as an industrial commodity. Therefore, its performance is influenced by industrial demand factors in addition to its status as a precious metal.

Looking ahead, it is conceivable that commodities , including silver, could experience a surge driven by inflation concerns. Nevertheless, silver is known for its unpredictability, necessitating prudent position sizing. Traders must remain vigilant and ready to exit swiftly if market conditions turn against them.

In conclusion, silver showcased its strength during Friday's trading session, breaking above the 50-Day EMA. While key levels such as $24 and $25.50 are in focus, the market's inherent volatility underscores the importance of a cautious approach. Robust support lies beneath, especially around the 200-Day EMA, but silver faces challenges tied to interest rate dynamics and its dual role as both a precious and industrial metal. Vigilance and prudent position management are vital in navigating this market effectively.

