ZE Powergroup Inc. Named A Global Leader In Cloud Computing

- Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence GroupRICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. [ZE] proudly announces its outstanding achievement as a 2023 Stratus Award recipient for Cloud Computing, marking the fourth consecutive year of unparalleled excellence in the realm of Private Cloud Computing. This prestigious accolade is bestowed by the Business Intelligence Group as part of their annual business award program, dedicated to recognizing trailblazers in cloud technology.ZE PowerGroup Inc. is a pioneer in data management and analytics, established in 1995 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. With regional offices in the UK, Houston, TX, USA, and Singapore, ZE operates secure data centers in Canada, Germany, and Amsterdam. Our flagship offering, ZE Cloud , an award-winning private cloud solution, delivers cost-efficient, secure, and automated data management and analytics services to global enterprises.ZEMATM, ZE's premier data integration and analytics platform, serves diverse sectors, including energy, finance, insurance, shipping, and commodities markets. ZEMA empowers organizations to collect, integrate, and analyze vast datasets, facilitating downstream integration with financial, risk, and trade systems.We stand out with the following:1.Data Ecosystem: ZE Cloud connects clients to over 1,400 data sources, automating millions of daily reports and market curves.2.Security & Compliance: SOC 1 Type 2 and GDPR compliance ensure data security and regulatory adherence.3.Private Cloud Excellence: Our cloud solution, tailored for ZEMA, offers superior performance, scalability, and high availability.4.Industry Recognition: Multiple awards, including Data Breakthrough and Energy Risk Software Rankings, affirm our excellence.ZE Cloud and ZEMA enable organizations to streamline operations, meet sustainability goals, and optimize complex data needs in an uncertain economic landscape. By automating data collection and providing comprehensive analytics, ZE enhances data management, decision-making, and operational efficiency.ZE's clients report significant cost savings, improved efficiency, and data security. Puget Sound Energy [PSE], for instance, achieved a 200% ROI by eliminating manual processes and enhancing data querying and reporting.Nader El-Ramly, Chief Product Officer at ZE, expressed the company's commitment to innovation, stating, "We are deeply honored to receive the Stratus Award for Private Cloud Computing for the fourth year in a row. This recognition underscores our unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of cloud technology and our steadfast commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients."Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group, commended ZE PowerGroup's pivotal role in shaping the cloud landscape, remarking, "ZE PowerGroup Inc. stands out as a leader in the cloud arena, contributing significantly to the development of essential infrastructure for data storage and application hosting. We take immense pride in acknowledging all the winners of this year's award program."El-Ramly continued, emphasizing the collective effort behind their success, "Our employees and partners have played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone. We understand the transformative potential of our work, and our technology will continue to set industry standards."-30-About Business Intelligence Group:The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.Contact Details:Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations OfficerBusiness Intelligence Group+1 909-529-2737

