Emirates Sweeps Nine Awards At Monitor Airline Of The Year

Dhaka, September 25, 2023- Emirates has been voted as 'Airline of the Year 2023', in Bangladesh, in recognition of its award-winning products and services. In 'Monitor Airline of the Year', Emirates bagged a total of five gold, two silver and two Bronze awards in various categories where the airline was selected via a consumer survey.

Winners were selected based on a frequent flyers' opinion poll conducted in Bangladesh over a two-month period. During July and August, over 3,500 frequent flyers cast their votes for their favourite airlines according to various criteria and areas of performance.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M. Mahbub Ali, MP presented the trophies at the gala award ceremony, in the presence of Air Vice Marshal M. Mafidur Rahman,

Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh at the dinner. Jaber Mohamed, Emirates' Area Manager for Bangladesh, and other members of the airline's team accepted the awards at the event.



The airline has won the top honour of“Airline of the Year' four times in a row and eight times during the ten editions of the Monitor Airline of the Year, since 2007.

Besides taking the title of Airline of the Year, Emirates was also bestowed with gold awards for Best Business Class, Best In-flight Entertainment, Best Long-haul Airline and Best Loyalty Program. The airline also received Silver awards for Best Economy Class and Best Meal in Business class, while Bronze Awards were presented to Emirates for Best Inflight Meal in Economy class and Cargo Airline of the Year 2023.

Monitor Airline of the Year, organized by the leading aviation and tourism publication, the Bangladesh Monitor, is the only regular airline recognition program in Bangladesh and is based on the opinions of frequent flyers. The opinion poll is verified, compiled and analyzed by a third party, according to set criteria, and results are reviewed by a panel of judges to select the winners.

Emirates began its operations in Bangladesh in 1986. The airline now serves Dhaka with 21 flights per week and conveniently connects travellers to nearly 140 destinations across six continents via its hub in Dubai. It is the only airline to offer First Class service to and from Dhaka.

