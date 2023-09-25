Climate change threatens global beer supply

(MENAFN) The CEO of Japanese brewing company Asahi, Atsushi Katsuki, has issued a dire warning about the potential for climate change to disrupt the global beer supply. In an interview with the Financial Times, Katsuki revealed that Asahi had conducted an analysis showing that rising temperatures could have severe consequences for barley and hops, two crucial ingredients in beer production, over the next three decades.



According to Asahi's findings, the impact of warmer temperatures on barley crops in major producing countries could be substantial. France, known for its spring barley, may see an 18 percent decline in its harvest by the year 2050, while Poland could face a 15 percent reduction if global temperatures rise by four degrees, a scenario outlined in the UN's worst-case projections.



Furthermore, the Czech Republic, a significant producer of hops, could experience a 25 percent decline in the quality of this essential beer ingredient. Hops are crucial not only for flavor but also for preserving the beer. Katsuki argues that this looming crisis in barley and hops production could result in a global beer deficit.



As climate change continues to accelerate, the brewing industry's vulnerability to its effects becomes increasingly evident. The threat of reduced barley and hops yields underscores the need for global efforts to combat climate change and mitigate its impact on essential agricultural resources. Without action, the beloved beverage of beer may become scarcer and more expensive in the coming decades, making it just one of many examples of how climate change affects our daily lives.

