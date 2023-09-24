Egypt, Jordan, And Iraq Discuss Economic, Political Cooperation In New York

The meeting was hosted by Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of Egypt to the UN, on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly. He was joined by his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi and his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein.

According to a joint statement, they agreed on the importance of completing the projects that they had agreed on and proposing new ideas and projects in the fields of electrical interconnection, renewable energy, telecommunications, trade, industry, transportation, health, pharmaceutical industries, housing, and reconstruction. They also agreed to cooperate in the fields of culture, tourism, youth, and sports, as well as security and defense.

The three ministers also discussed the regional situation and stressed the importance of achieving security and stability in the region. They touched upon many issues, especially the Palestinian issue as the central issue, and the importance of restoring Palestinian rights. They also discussed the efforts to find a solution to the Syrian crisis, through the Arab contact group, to serve the interests of the Syrian people and end their suffering.

The foreign ministers agreed to continue coordination to prepare for the next tripartite summit, which will be held in Cairo.