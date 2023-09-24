CEQUENS Launches New HQ Office In Dubai

Global leader in omnichannel communication solutions, CEQUENS is proud to announce the opening of its new office in the vibrant city of Dubai, further expanding its presence in the Middle East and North Africa region. This strategic move underscores CEQUENS's commitment to providing innovative communication solutions to businesses and enterprises in the region.

The new office, located in the heart of Dubai, will serve as a hub for company's operations in the UAE and surrounding countries, providing local businesses with easy access to CEQUENS's cutting-edge cloud communication services. Furthermore, with this expansion, the company aims to strengthen its relationships with existing clients and forge new partnerships in the dynamic MENA market.

To commemorate the inauguration of our state-of-the-art headquarters in Dubai, CEQUENS CEO, Karim Khorshed, expressed his enthusiasm by sharing,“We are truly excited to announce the opening of our new office in Dubai, a city renowned for its constant innovation, remarkable growth, and strategic significance in the region. This expansion is a clear manifestation of our unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled omnichannel communication solutions to enterprises across the Middle East and North Africa. Our establishment in Dubai positions us to offer enhanced support to our valued clients in the region, allowing us to nurture stronger connections and deliver customized solutions and services tailored to their evolving requirements.”

Also commenting on the grand opening, CIO Ahmed Shabrawy shared,“We have consistently led the way in the ever-evolving landscape of the CPaaS industry. Our commitment to innovation is unwavering, and we're empowering businesses with cutting-edge solutions like AI Generative Bots and Omni-channel experiences. These tools enable companies to seamlessly connect with their customers across various digital channels-be it AI, WhatsApp, SMS, voice, or more. The opening of our new office in Dubai signifies a landmark moment in our journey, and provides us with a strategic foothold to collaborate with local businesses. Our aim is to drive further innovation in the region and elevate customer engagement to unprecedented levels.”

“As we embark on this exciting new journey, we remain firmly committed to our fundamental values of integrity, innovation, and a customer-centric approach. We eagerly anticipate building enduring partnerships, delivering exceptional service, and actively contributing to the advancement of the business landscape in the MENA region. On this momentous occasion, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our exceptional team, our invaluable partners, and our loyal clients, who have stood by us with unwavering support throughout this remarkable voyage. Together, we shall continue to shape the landscape of communication for a brighter future,” concluded Khorshed.

The new CEQUENS HQ is located in One Central – The Offices 4, #206 – Dubai – United Arab Emirates.

About CEQUENS:

CEQUENS is a multi-award-winning omnichannel communication solutions provider. We are on a mission to simplify customer engagement through our innovation-focused solutions engineered for customer-first organizations.

We support businesses with communication APIs, multichannel applications and connectivity solutions such as SMS, WhatsApp Business, voice, and multifactor authentication. Our product suite aims to solve our customers' unique problems and cultivate deeper human connections between businesses and individuals in every market we play.

With 6 office locations and 128+ direct network connections, CEQUENS empowers more than 1000 businesses in over 107 countries with faster, better, and stronger communication fine-tuned to their industries. Our platform boasts a 99.96% uptime and is built on industry-leading security standards.

CEQUENS is an ISO-certified and a PCI DSS-compliant company, and has been rated as a Tier One A2P SMS solutions provider in ROCCO's A2P SMS Market Impact Reports 2023. It is also recognized as a Meta Business Partner as well as a value-added service provider for Microsoft Teams Phone and WhatsApp Business. Our vision is to become the most compelling partner for developers, startups, and enterprises looking for simple and meaningful ways to connect.

The company is headed by CEO Karim Khorshed and Chief Research & Innovation Officer Ahmed Shabrawy.

