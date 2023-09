Ukrainian Forces Destroy Two Russian Drones In Zaporizhzhia Region

"As of 14:30, in the Zaporizhzhia region, a fighter jet destroyed two enemy UAVs that, based on preliminary data, were identified as ZALA and Orlan," the post reads.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.