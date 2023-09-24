Ukrainian Forces Destroy Two Russian Drones In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian drones in the Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, September 24.
Ukraine's Air Command East said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports. Read also: Ukrainian kamikaze drones destroy three Russian boats in Kherson region
"As of 14:30, in the Zaporizhzhia region, a fighter jet destroyed two enemy UAVs that, based on preliminary data, were identified as ZALA and Orlan," the post reads.
