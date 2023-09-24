(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The memorial to
the legendary American President Dwight Eisenhower in Washington
was built in 2021 by Sergey Eilanbekov, who is from Baku, Trend reports.
The National Memorial, located just south of the National Mall,
is set in a park-like plaza with large columns framing a grid
tapestry depicting the Normandy landing site, as well as sculptures
and bas-reliefs located in the park. Architect Frank Gehry designed
the memorial, and Sergei Eilanbekov created bronze statues of
Eisenhower in various settings. The memorial's tapestry artist was
Thomas Osinski and the lettering artist was Nicholas Waite
Benson.
On October 25, 1999, the United States Congress created the
Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Commission and directed it to create
"...an appropriate permanent memorial to Dwight D. Eisenhower..."
to perpetuate his memory and his contributions to the United
States. Conditions." The preliminary design turned out to be
controversial. After years of hearings and several changes to
Gehry's design, final approvals for the project were given in 2017,
when dignitaries held a groundbreaking ceremony for the four-acre
site. The opening ceremony was originally scheduled for 8 May 2020,
the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe, but was moved to 17
September 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
