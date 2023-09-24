Dubai: 'Future100' Ties Up With 25 Strategic Partners To Support Emerging Companies

The signing of these partnership agreements was attended by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid Director-General of Community Development Authority and Board Member of National CSR Fund (Majra).

The strategic partnerships encompass a diverse range of organisations, including the National CSR Fund (Majra), and accelerators category such as the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Emirates NBD, Dubai Future District Fund, Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund, Microsoft, Careem, and FTI Consulting.

The community partners category includes entities like Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus, Ajman Chamber, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), Abu Dhabi Business Platform, Mashreq Bank, Sandooq Al Watan, Khalifa Fund, Middle East VC Association, VentureSouq, Astrolabs, Flat6Labs, North Star, and the Greenhouse - Chalhoub Group. The Media partners include Entrepreneur Middle East.

The inaugural list of Future100 will be unveiled on World Futures Day, which coincides with December 2, the UAE's National Day.

These newly established partnerships are poised to achieve the initiative's objectives, including enhancing readiness for the future, solidifying the UAE's status as a hub for new economy companies, creating a conducive environment for the growth and prosperity of these enterprises, and expanding opportunities for their local and global development.

The partnerships bring with them a host of incentives and resources. These include the possibility of investing in companies that make it to the Future100 list, support for accelerating innovation and digital transformation, technical and legal assistance, competitive financing solutions, and workshops on intellectual property rights and trademark protection.

Additionally, Microsoft for Startup Founders Hub will offer cutting-edge artificial intelligence services and expert guidance to foster innovation and sustainable growth among start-ups.

Abdulla Al Marri pointed out that the initiative aims to establish a more dynamic and attractive economy that stands out at the regional and global levels. It will drive the number of companies operating in the UAE, supporting the achievement of the national economic goals aimed at doubling the UAE's GDP to reach Dh3 trillion by 2031.

Ohood Al Roumi underscored that this initiative not only enhances the UAE's preparedness for the future across emerging sectors but also fosters a proactive approach to stay in sync with future trends and rapid global transformations.

Al Roumi further highlighted how the initiative serves as an incubator for the economy of the future, offering promising opportunities for companies in these emerging sectors.

