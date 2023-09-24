QFFD, Qatar Charity Support Somali People

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has started distributing 150 tonnes of dates to internally displaced persons in Somalia, with the support from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).
The distribution took place in the presence of Abdul Aziz Osman Mohamed, deputy governor of Banader for Social Affairs, Abdur Rahman Mohamed Hussein, representative of the Somali Disaster Management Agency, and Khalid Abdulla Alyafei, director of the Emergency and Relief Department at QC, in addition to QFFD's urgent relief team that included Abdulaziz al-Tamimi and Samer Franjieh.
Khalid Abdulla Alyafei, director of the Emergency and Relief Department at QC, thanked the government of Somalia, the Somali Disaster Management Agency and the Banader Regional Administration for their cooperation in carrying out this charity work.
Samer Franjieh, deputy director general for Risk and Compliance and head of Urgent Relief at QFFD, noted that this is not the first project implemented by QC in Somalia, as it has already financed other strategic projects in the country, including the Mogadishu-Afgoye and Mogadishu-Jawaher Road project. He indicated that QFFD has also supported many drought-affected families across Somalia, benefiting nearly 36,000 families.
Deputy governor, Mohamed, expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the generous support by Qatar to the Somali people. He indicated this aid is part of the continuous cooperation between the two countries. He also emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation in the field of relief and development to address the challenges faced by the Somali people.
Many Somali IDPs appreciated the efforts of QC and QFFD in delivering humanitarian aid to them. The distribution is part of the ongoing cooperation between Qatar and Somalia. Qatar has provided huge humanitarian aid to Somalia over the past years, including food, medical, and infrastructure aid.
