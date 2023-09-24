Samsung Brings World-Class Artwork to The Frame Through Collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) • From van Gogh to ancient Egypt, Samsung Art Store users can choose from 38 pieces of renowned art



Samsung Electronics today announced that it is collaborating with New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to bring some of the museum’s most treasured works of art to The Frame. The selection of The Met’s iconic artworks will be unveiled today on Samsung Art Store — which enables users of The Frame to transform their space by displaying more than 2,300 pieces of art, including works from the most distinguished artists, museums, and industry tastemakers.

Samsung Art Store users can choose from 38 pieces across from the The Met’s various storied curatorial departments, including the American Wing, Asian Art, Egyptian Art, European Paintings, Islamic Art, and more. The offering features high-resolution digital reproductions of esteemed artworks across a variety of cultures and time periods housed at The Met.



For example, some of the beloved works of art that Samsung Art Store users can display in their homes include Edgar Degas’ “The Rehearsal of the Ballet Onstage” (circa 1874); Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” (1887); Paul Cézanne’s “Still Life with Apples and Pot of Primroses” (circa 1890); and Georges Seurat’s “Circus Sideshow” (“Parade du Cirque”) (1887-1888). Owners of The Frame can also display images of ancient artifacts such as an Egyptian wedjat eye amulet (circa 1070-664 B.C.), and medieval treasures including “The Unicorn Rests in a Garden” (1495-1505), the famed French and South Netherlandish textile from the Unicorn Tapestries. Celebrated Japanese artworks such as Katsushika Hokusai’s “Under the Mannen Bridge at Fukagawa” (circa 1830-1832) as well as Utagawa Kuniyoshi’s “Concise Illustrated Biography of Monk Nichiren: Calming the Stormy Sea at Tsunoda in Exile to Sado Island” (1835-1836) are also available. The collection also features historically significant American artworks like Emanuel Leutze’s “Washington Crossing the Delaware” (1851).



“Since its founding in 1870, The Met has been dedicated to bringing art and culture to the daily lives of visitors and art enthusiasts around the world,” said Josh Romm, Head of Global Licensing and Partnerships at The Met. “Our collaboration with Samsung activates this mission in a new and modern way, allowing consumers to enjoy iconic works from The Met’s collection at home. As users explore the selection and choose works to display, this program will create a new dialogue about art, creativity and technology.”



The Met’s objective to reveal new ideas and unexpected connections across time and cultures through its collections makes for a fitting collaboration with Samsung Art Store, one of the largest digital platforms of its kind.



Showcasing art from museums and galleries around the world to users of The Frame across 42 countries, the Samsung Art Store explores centuries of art, from old masters like Botticelli, Leonardo, Goya and Van Gogh to contemporary artists like Shinique Smith and many more through diverse monthly programming.



“The Samsung Art Store is honored to partner with The Metropolitan Museum of Art to bring world renowned artworks into millions of homes worldwide,” said Sang Kim, EVP and General Manager of the North America Service Business, Samsung Electronics. “At Samsung, we’re constantly working to redefine the entertainment experience through technological innovation, and we’re delighted to partner with such an iconic institution to enable [Frame]users for the first time to enjoy The Met’s culturally significant works of art via a modern digital canvas from the comfort of their homes.”



Samsung Art Store is available on The Frame by Samsung – a 4K Smart TV with a billion shades of colour and a picture frame bezel that delivers vivid, lifelike TV when it’s on and beautiful art when it’s off. Its Matte Display reduces light reflections for a canvas-like finish, allowing users to showcase digital collections from Samsung Art Store along with personal photography and artwork. Users can also choose from a collection of picture frame-like TV bezels to customize their space and can upgrade the included slim-fit wall mount to the new auto-rotating wall mount to display content vertically or horizontally, so stunning artworks can be viewed as intended.



-ENDS-



MENAFN24092023002844009143ID1107129563