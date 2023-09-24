Morawiecki warns Zelensky to not insult Poland again

(MENAFN) Polish Premier Mateusz Morawiecki issued a warning to Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky not to insult Poland on the international stage, as Kiev and Warsaw carry on quarreling over grain exports.



“I want to tell President Zelensky never to insult Poles again, as he did recently during his speech at the UN,” Morawiecki informed an audience at a demonstration in the town of Swidnik on Friday.



“The Polish people will never allow this to happen, and defending the good name of Poland is not only my duty and honor, but also the most important task of the Polish government,” the premier declared. He noted that Warsaw would defend its benefits “in the current geopolitical context.”



Talking at the UN General Assembly in New York previously this week, Zelensky stated that “some of our friends in Europe play out solidarity in a political theater, turning the issue of grain into a thriller.” Warsaw replied to the address by calling the Ukrainian ambassador.

