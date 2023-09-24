Türkiye Welcomes Talks In Saudi Arabia On Peace Process In Yemen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye said Wednesday that it welcomes talks in Saudi Arabia on
ending the war in Yemen and called for constructive support from
all parties for a lasting solution, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
“We welcome the talks hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh with the
participation of Oman aimed at advancing the peace process in Yemen
and call on all parties to constructively support the peace process
to achieve a lasting solution in Yemen,” the Turkish Foreign
Ministry said in a statement.
"Türkiye will continue to resolutely support the preservation of
the national unity and territorial integrity of brotherly Yemen,”
it added.
Saudi Arabia on Sept. 14 invited a Houthi delegation for peace
talks in the Kingdom, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.
Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014,
when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country,
including the capital Sana'a.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.