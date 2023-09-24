Military Expert Calls Recent Anti-Terror Measures Rare Example: No Civilian Was Harmed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
On November 10, 2020, with the mediation of Russia, Azerbaijan
stopped military operations in the Second Garabagh War and the main
reason for the suspension of operations was that Armenia assumed a
number of obligations. The main part of these obligations was the
withdrawal of the units of the Armenian army from the invaded
Azerbaijani territories, namely Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, and other
residential areas. Unfortunately, although the military units of
the Armenian army left Aghdam, Kalbajar, and Lachin, they stayed in
Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand, and the former Aghdara districts.
Instead of leaving the above-mentioned districts, Armenians
commenced to implement a number of measures in order to prepare for
military operations once again in these territories.
In a comment for Azernews on the issue, the
military expert Ramil Mammadli noted that various provocations were
made such as the creation of fortification facilities, that is, the
implementation of engineering fortification works, the
transportation of weapons and equipment to the territory in 2021,
2022, restricting the process of negotiations with the Armenian
population in Garabagh, and to top it all off, the positions of the
Azerbaijani army were constantly fired at, as well as remaining
operations in the liberated territories.
“Also, all the calls of Azerbaijan, regarding the signing of the
lasting peace agreement, remained unanswered. With the support of a
number of countries, especially France, the United States, and
other Western countries, Armenia tried to make a series of
maneuvers to achieve a status. There were attempts to address these
issues at the level of negotiations of the European Union. Finally,
Azerbaijan made a repeated call to clarify the issue of
negotiations with Armenia. This challenge was unsuccessful. On
September 19, in connection with the terror committed by the
intelligence and sabotage units of the Armenian army against the
civilians of Azerbaijan as well as against the police officers, the
Azerbaijani army has already started to implement anti-terrorist
measures in the region,” Ramil Mammadli said.
The Pundit noted that one point must be emphasized when
analyzing the current military strategic and military tactical
situation, i.e., how strong the positions of the Azerbaijani army
are in the central part of Garabagh, that is, in Asgaran, Khojaly,
Khankendi Shusha districts. He noted that in 2020, 2021, and 2022,
the armed forces of Azerbaijan took control of strategic points in
the mentioned areas.
“Azerbaijan liberated Farrukh, Girkhgiz, and Sarıbaba heights
from occupation, and in addition to these, if we consider the city
of Shusha as a strategic height, Azerbaijan achieved the
opportunity to attack in virtually all directions in the area.
Therefore, on the second day of the anti-terror activities, the
Azerbaijani army had already destroyed dozens of weapons and
equipment belonging to the enemy, ammunition depots, and manpower.
It is worth noting that it is a very rare example that during
military activities of this scale, almost no civilian was harmed.
Even in UN operations, there are civilian casualties. Azerbaijan
has set an example,” he noted.
Ramil Mammadli noted that Armenia asked foreign countries to
help stop the anti-terror measures carried out by Azerbaijan. As is
known, Azerbaijan has long expressed its position on this issue. He
said that Azerbaijan required that the remaining parts of the
Armenian army should leave the territory of Azerbaijan and
establishment of Azerbaijani legislation in Garabagh economic
region. The military expert underlined that this is a somewhat
difficult process, but it was necessary to implement certain
measures for its realization.
“I would like to mention one point that the Prime Minister of
Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated that they are not a party to the
anti-terror activities in Garabagh. In other words, he said that
Armenia will not intervene there. Of course, this is not
convincing. However, all their activities have been restricted. I
would like to mention one point the regrettable issue is that a
number of Western countries and institutions in these countries are
involved in increasing the pressure against Azerbaijan. However, I
think that their pressures will not be an obstacle to the
restoration of law in the territories of Azerbaijan,” the expert
added.