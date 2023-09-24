Russia Launches Airstrike On Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The troops of the Russian Federation launched an airstrike on Beryslav in Kherson region.
"The blast wave damaged the premises of a hospital and an ambulance substation. Windows and doors were broken, diagnostic equipment was destroyed. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the Kherson Regional Military Administration posted on Telegram . Read also: Invaders intensify airstrikes on Khers on region – Operational Command 'South'
Over the past day, the enemy launched 83 strikes on Kherson region, firing 332 shells. One person was killed, and three people were wounded.
