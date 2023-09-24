Qatar TV Gives Extensive Coverage Of Natural Disasters In Morocco, Libya

Doha, Qatar: Qatar TV's news centre provided comprehensive and exclusive coverage of the devastating earthquake in Morocco and Libya's flood-hit Derna.

The work team at Qatar TV interacted with Qatari International Search and Rescue Group dispatched to Morocco, which is considered the first rescue team arrived at the areas affected by the earthquake.

The research group was accompanied by a work team from Qatar TV, and despite the difficulty that the work team faced due to the difficulty of movement and communication the news centre team was able to carry out its work and provide many news materials, which included ten direct link reports, six follow-up reports, and four news reports.

Qatar TV media personnel pose for a photograph during the news coverage in an affected area.

The reports presented by Qatar TV included a report on the search and rescue team's attempt to rescue the imam of a mosque alive from under the rubble, in the Al Haouz province, a report on a land and air tour to search for stricken areas in the Amizmiz region and the Taroudant region, and a report on the Moroccan press's reaction to the efforts of the Qatari rescue team.

There was another report on developments in the work of search and rescue teams in the Al Haouz province, a report on Qatari efforts in Marrakesh, and a report on the attempt to rescue a man whose house collapsed atop the Atlas Mountains in the“Tendentine” region.

The News Centre team also hosted seven guests from the Qatari search and rescue group, two Moroccan journalists, in addition to two local residents, and two from the Qatari Red Crescent.

The news centre prepared internal reports, video and written news drawn from various news agencies, with the aim of keeping pace with the event and highlighting the role of the Qatar in rescuing, providing relief and assisting the stricken areas.

Qatar TV's news centre accompanied the relief operations in Libya from the first moment and the news centre's work team interacted with the Qatari air bridge to transport aid to the brotherly country.

The television broadcast news and reports about the disaster from the newsroom, relying on agencies and on pictures filmed by Qatar TV, especially related to sending aid, via the Qatari air bridge, whether from Doha or from Benghazi airport.

Media field presence is a means of monitoring developments on the ground in real time, as it allows viewers to remain constantly informed of changes in the situation and the government and relief response.

This encourages support and contributions to humanitarian efforts to mitigate the impact of disasters.

On the other hand, the field media presence of Qatar TV played a vital role in the responsible authorities' contribution to providing urgent and sufficient assistance, as clearly conveying the image increases officials' rapid action and taking the necessary measures to address disaster-related challenges.