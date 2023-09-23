Satellite Images Of Struck Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Released

The imagery shows before and after photographs of the building on the day of the attack and the day before it was targeted, Sky News reports.

Photos show smoke billowing from the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol after it was struck.

As reported, the Department of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Defense Forces had successfully launched a strike on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol around 12:00 on September 22.

Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that at least nine people had been killed and 16 wounded, including Russian generals, as a result of the attack.

Photo in the text: Planet Labs