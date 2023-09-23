ATI Industrial Automation Makes Its Multi-Axis Force/Torque Sensors Compatible With Fanuc Robots

September 23, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

ATI Industrial Automation , a provider of robotic tooling and sensing solutions, says it has made its Multi-Axis Force/Torque (F/T) Sensors compatible with Fanuc Robots and Fanuc's Force Control Software.

This collaboration opens up new possibilities for advanced automation and precision control in robotic applications.

The integration of ATI's F/T Sensors with Fanuc Robots and Fanuc's Force Control Software brings enhanced sensing capabilities to robotic systems, enabling users to achieve greater levels of accuracy, flexibility, and responsiveness.

With this compatibility, industrial manufacturers and automation professionals can now benefit from seamless integration between these powerful technologies.

ATI's Multi-Axis Force/Torque Sensors are renowned for their ability to provide accurate measurements of forces and torques in multiple axes, enabling robots to have a sense of touch and allowing them to perform delicate tasks with dexterity.

These sensors are designed to withstand harsh industrial environments, ensuring reliable operation in a wide range of applications.

Whether in research, medical applications, industrial operations, or even extra-terrestrial missions, ATI force sensing technology is revolutionizing the way robots interact with the world.

By combining ATI's advanced sensing technology with Fanuc Robots, known for their industry-leading performance and reliability, users can now leverage the full potential of force control in their robotic operations.

Fanuc's Force Control Software allows for precise control of robotic motion based on real-time force feedback, facilitating tasks such as assembly, deburring, polishing, and material removal with unparalleled accuracy.

Robert Little, president and general manager of ATI Industrial Automation, says:“We are thrilled to announce the compatibility of ATI's Multi-Axis Force/Torque Sensors with Fanuc Robots and Fanuc's Force Control Software.

“This collaboration brings together two industry-leading solutions, enabling our customers to achieve new levels of dexterity, efficiency, and reliability in their robotic applications.”

ATI and Fanuc are committed to providing comprehensive support to customers, offering expertise in system integration and ensuring a smooth implementation of the integrated solution.

Together, they aim to empower manufacturers and automation professionals to unlock the full potential of robotic automation.

Target industry segments include metal fabrication, automotive, aerospace, electronics assembly, semiconductor, and general industry.