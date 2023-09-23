Pioneering Skin Science: MEIDAM 2023 Day 2 Explores Future Frontiers

(MENAFN- Hivemind Creative Marketing) Bridging Tradition and Innovation: The Esteemed MEIDAM Event Moves Forward with More Ground Breaking Sessions and Discussions





Dubai (September 23, 2023): The activities of the Middle East International Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine Conference and Exhibition - MEIDAM 2023 continue successfully for the second consecutive day. The conference is providing a beneficial experience for experts in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, highlighting a mix of the latest innovations and traditional knowledge. It includes discussions on various important topics, such as an in-depth analysis of managing chronic hand dermatitis, supervised by Dr. Udaya Kumar Padubidri, and a presentation by Dr. Atalal Al-Lafi on the topic of nodular prurigo.



The Egyptian Society for Female Dermatologists is organizing a unique session eagerly awaited by specialized doctors, in addition to a talk by Dr. Khaled Al Naqbi about multidisciplinary cooperation between dermatologists and rheumatologists. Today’s conference program also sheds light on the latest technological innovations, such as exosome therapy, radiofrequency treatment for micro needling, and non-surgical treatments for skin pigmentation disorders. Attendees can participate in Q&A sessions and breaks, facilitating interaction and communication among them. This rich program allows attendees to enjoy a day full of education, innovation, and collaboration.



The opening ceremony of the MEIDAM Conference and Exhibition, which started yesterday in 2023, was graced by many important personalities. It featured welcoming speeches from Dr. Khaled Al Naimi, the President of the conference, and His Excellency Khaled Khalifa, the representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries at the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, the Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean at the World Health Organization, also delivered a speech on behalf of the World Health Organization. The eighth session of the conference is organized by "DXB Live," a branch specializing in organizing and managing comprehensive events at the Dubai World Trade Center in partnership with MEIDAM.



Commenting on the launch of the largest event of its kind in the Middle East in this field, Dr. Khaled Al Naimi, President of the conference, said, "We are pleased that about 3,000 expert and specialized doctors in the field of dermatology and cosmetic medicine are participating in our conference this year. Without a doubt, the MEIDAM conference is a milestone and an important platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among all those working in the field of dermatology and cosmetic medicine. This global event will contribute to enhancing partnership with governmental institutions, international and private organizations, and all partners and stakeholders."



For his part, the Secretary-General of MEIDAM, Dr. Saad Sami Al Sogair, mentioned that the conference includes multiple tracks encompassing a variety of specialized fields, including general dermatology, paediatric medicine cases, cosmetic medicine, fungal infections, vitiligo, psoriasis, and other fields. It stands out for its intensive scientific program, which sees the hosting of 47 seminars and specialized workshops in six scientific programs held concurrently over the three days of the conference. The attendees discuss more than 220 refereed research papers in over 220 scientific lectures displaying the latest research and information on new studies, and pressing and urgent topics related to dermatology and cosmetics.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoys a distinguished presence in the conference activities; where Dr. Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Aqeel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Society for Diseases and Surgery of the Skin, participates in the scientific programs of the conference, as well as many Saudi doctors and consultants participate in presenting lectures, seminars, and scientific workshops. The Saudi Society for Diseases and Surgery of the Skin also participates in the conference as a strategic scientific partner.



The first day had highlighted various topics, including "The Latest Developments in Dermatology" by Dr. Amin Al-Awadi, and "Sports-related Skin Diseases" with Dr. Ahmed Al-Attar; it featured keynote lectures and dialog sessions with some of the most prominent names in this field, and Dr. Kimberly Patrowich delivered the first keynote lecture, while Dr. Ashraf Reda discussed the challenges and practical considerations for antifungal resistant skin cells. The events of the first day also included a deep discussion of pediatric skin diseases, hair growth stimulation techniques, laser complications, and skin symptoms of systemic conditions, with several experts including Dr. Sultan Al-Kheneizan and Dr. Sameer Al-Mahfouz contributing their analyses on these complex topics.



The attendees also participated in a special segment titled "From Dermatologic Surgery to Deep Learning: The Future of Non-Surgical Cosmetic Medicine in the Digital Age" in discussions about integrating technology in dermatology and cosmetic medicine. The conference allowed attendees to participate in many practical training courses and workshops that cover the latest developments in this field, including a "Scientific Presentation of Elansieh Product", a training unit on "Multi-layer Body Sculpting", and a clinical workshop on Botox injections.

MENAFN23092023007147015315ID1107125938