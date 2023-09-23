Cedar Rose Reaffirms Its Longstanding Partnership Covering Over 25 Years Relationship With Sinosure

This announcement highlights the continued partnership between Cedar Rose and Sinosure, which has spanned over 25 years.

Sinosure is a prominent Chinese state-owned enterprise responsible for export credit insurance and, Cedar Rose, a long-standing trusted partner in providing business intelligence services that are relevant to de-risking.

Cedar Rose's services play a crucial role in enabling comprehensive risk assessments for Sinosure. By leveraging Cedar Rose's Company Credit Reports and analysis services, Sinosure gains access to a wealth of data, including company identification, structure, and financial information. These services are obtained through Cedar Rose's API, with a particular focus on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Antoun Massaad, Co-Founder and CEO of Cedar Rose stressed that“The partnership between Cedar Rose and Sinosure has proven valuable in de-risking trading activities, supporting Sinosure's risk management practices”. Recognizing the success and benefits of this collaboration, Sinosure would like to try to expand the scope of their partnership beyond the MENA region. A pilot program is scheduled to be conducted before the end of 2023 to explore the extended collaboration.

“We are delighted that Cedar Rose and Sinosure share a common vision of supporting global trade growth and strengthening risk management in an ever-evolving business landscape”, Antoun Massaad commented.

This historic and now expanded partnership demonstrates Cedar Rose's and Sinosure's commitment to achieving these goals and further solidifies their longstanding relationship.

About Cedar Rose:

Established in 1997, Cedar Rose has been at the forefront of providing world-class business intelligence and credit risk solutions to leading firms in over 230 countries and jurisdictions globally.

Known for accuracy, reliability and quality, Cedar Rose is specialised in offering a comprehensive array of credit risk, compliance and data solutions (being the holder of the largest single database and information of companies, shareholders and directors in the MENA region).

Through continuous innovation, investment and development of talent and technology, the firm's primary objective over the last 25 years has been to raise the quality of credit risk, compliance and regulatory services globally to the highest international standards. Partnering with their clients, Cedar Rose helps companies mitigate the regulatory, operational and reputational risks associated with their business.

Cedar Rose has been recognised with several prestigious awards and accreditations including Credit Excellence Award for Export and International Credit and Collections – 2016, 2017, 2020 & 2022; European Business Award – 2017 / 2018; Commercial Credit Information Provider of the Year – 2019; Cyprus Export Award 2019/ 2020; and CICM Supplier of the Year Award 2023.