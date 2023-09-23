Cuban FM Attends NAM-G77+China Meeting

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 23 (NNN-PRENSA LATINA) - Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez attended the Ministerial Meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee of the Non-Aligned Movement (MNOAL), the G77+China.

The meeting, held in the context of the 78th UN General Assembly (UNGA), is a“mechanism with great potential for fruitful exchange and the agreement of positions between both groupings of the South,” the Cuban Foreign Minister posted on X social media.

“We proposed as an immediate step the articulation of our positions in the preparatory process of the Summit of the Future, which by its nature, will have a cross-cutting impact on the functioning of the United Nations,” he added.

The Cuban diplomat expressed,“in advance, wishes of success to Uganda, which will assume the presidency of both groupings in January 2024”.

He also posted on X his attendance to the Meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter.

At the meeting he reaffirmed that Cuba will continue to work actively, constructively and in a coordinated manner in favor of the group's initiatives, urging for a more prosperous and sustainable world based on strict respect for the Charter and International Law.

The Summit of the Future, scheduled for September 2024, is an event to be organized by the UN with the purpose of improving cooperation ahead of critical challenges and closing gaps in global governance. - NNN-PRENSA LATINA