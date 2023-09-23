Defense Forces Continue Offensive In Two Directions

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook .

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold the defense in the east and south of Ukraine, carry out offensive operation in Melitopol direction and offensive actions in Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, liberate the temporarily occupied territories step by step, and gain a foothold on the reached frontiers," the report reads.

Over the past day, more than 30 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched five missile strikes, 49 airstrikes, and 24 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects.

The following settlements were hit by airstrikes: Bolohivka in Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Makiyivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Bohdanivka, Klishchiyivka, Pivnichne, Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Staromayorske in Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske, Mykolayivka, Odradokamyanka, Tiahynka, Antonivka in Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

The enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas in Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions. The invaders conduct subversive activities in the border areas to prevent the redeployment of our troops to dangerous directions, increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops in Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian troops successfully repelled enemy attacks in Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Hryhorivka areas in Donetsk region. The enemy tried to restore the lost position in the area of Andriyivka in Donetsk region but was unsuccessful. The defense forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, inflict manpower and equipment losses on the enemy and gain a foothold on the achieved boundaries.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops in Avdiyivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Avdiyivka and Sieverne in Donetsk region.

In Maryinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region, making 12 unsuccessful attempts to knock Ukrainian units out of their positions over the past day.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, enemy attacks on Robotyne and Verbove areas in Zaporizhzhia region resulted in significant manpower and equipment losses for the occupiers.

In Melitopol direction, the defense forces continue the offensive operation, inflicting significant manpower and equipment losses on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line and forcing them to withdraw from their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic group of troops in Kherson direction, the defense forces continue the counter-battery fight, destroy supply depots and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.

Over the past day, Ukraine's aviation struck the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, launched 12 strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters, and four more – on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine's missile units hit two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and four artillery systems.