BHOA United/Tuff Gong/Island Records

Charleston, South Carolina Sep 22, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

South Carolina based record label signed a new distribution deal with legendary Tuff Gong. The company is excited about its new deal and plans to release new music this quarter from its feature artists oNE Nuke, Lemuel Strange, Vincent Wyse, Jenny Ice, Bosman Geebaby, Keylo Da Beast, T-Dubb, & more. Tuff Gong is the brand name associated with a number of businesses started by Bob Marley and the Marley family under Island Records/Universal Music Group. The CEO of BHOA United is the young entrepreneur Kaneshia Williams who is known for working with several artist though the years. With other artist that range from hip hop to gospel on her roster, this deal moves her company in the right direction for success. Kaneshia also runs other successful businesses such as Young Ordinary People (Graphic Design Services), Mysterious Rose, & more.

About BHOA United

BHOA United is a leading music record label, distributed by Universal Music Group, that represents the essence of unity through its brand. The company is dedicated to creating a platform for artists to showcase their talent and connect with their audience. We believe that music has the power to bring people together and our mission is to promote this message through our work. BHOA United has been at the forefront of the music industry, producing and promoting some of the most talented artists in the business. Their team of experienced professionals is committed to providing our artists with the resources and support they need to succeed in the competitive music industry.