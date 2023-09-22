Canada To Allocate Another $500M In Defense Aid To Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this during a speech in parliament before Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky was set to speak, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"Today we are making a longer-term commitment to provide predictable support for Ukraine. It will include CAD 650 million over three years for 50 armored vehicles including medical evacuation vehicles that will be built by Canadian workers," Trudeau said.

He added that Canada will also send F-16 trainers for pilots and for maintenance "so that Ukrainians be able to maximize their use of donated fighter jets."

"We will continue to work with our partners, including in NATo to provide unwavering support and will continue to provide economic support for the next year," the prime minister said.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is on an unannounced visit to Canada today, during which, among other things, he addressed the Canadian Parliament.

President Zelensky has already addressed the Canadian Parliament, in March 2022. Only a few world leaders have addressed the Canadian Parliament twice, among them: former British prime ministers Margaret Thatcher and Anthony Eden, as well as U.S. presidents Ronald Reagan and Dwight Eisenhower.

Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Office