Witness At House Foreign Affairs Hearing: Sanction Liberian President For Link To Child Sacrifice

World Hope International

Elyssa Schroeder, a doctoral candidate at the University of Georgia's Center on Human Trafficking Research & Outreach, at right, congratulates Miriam Fullah, a Sierra Leone human trafficking witness with World Hope International, after Fullah's testimony.

Humanitarians in Africa cite a trend: child sacrifice to harvest organs and body parts.

Kristen Wright

Public Affairs/Media Relations

+1 918-640-6781



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sept. 19 House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee Hearing: Efforts to Address Ritual Abuse and Sacrifice in Africa