Zelensky Announces Signing Of Important Bilateral Documents In Canada

Important documents on economic cooperation will also be signed, the head of state said in a statement on Telegram .

"Canada. Talks with Prime Minister Trudeau: defense cooperation, implementation of the Peace Formula. Signing of important bilateral documents that will strengthen our economic ties. A meeting with the Governor General of Canada, a speech in parliament, communication with parliamentarians, with the Canadian public: business representatives, opinion leaders, the Ukrainian community," Zelensky said.

The President expressed confidence that the visit will be meaningful.

He also thanked Canada for its principled leadership support.

As reported, the day before, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Canada on an unannounced visit after a visit to the United States.