Azerbaijani FM Chairs Meeting Of Group Of 77 Of NAM And JCC Fms (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. As part of his
participation in the High-Level Week of the 78th session of the UN
General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun
Bayramov on September 22 co-chaired and spoke at a meeting of the
Group of 77 of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the foreign
ministers of the Chinese Joint Coordination Committee (JCC),
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
In his speech, Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the resumption of JCC
activities after nine years is a historical event, Azerbaijan,
during its chairmanship of the NAM, identified the revival of the
JCC as one of the priority areas of its activities, and thanks to
fruitful cooperation with Cuban colleagues, Azerbaijan managed to
organize a meeting of the JCC.
