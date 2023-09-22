Friday, 22 September 2023 11:10 GMT

Azerbaijani FM Chairs Meeting Of Group Of 77 Of NAM And JCC Fms (PHOTO)


9/22/2023 3:07:22 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. As part of his participation in the High-Level Week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on September 22 co-chaired and spoke at a meeting of the Group of 77 of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the foreign ministers of the Chinese Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In his speech, Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the resumption of JCC activities after nine years is a historical event, Azerbaijan, during its chairmanship of the NAM, identified the revival of the JCC as one of the priority areas of its activities, and thanks to fruitful cooperation with Cuban colleagues, Azerbaijan managed to organize a meeting of the JCC.

MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107123852

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search