Ophelia And Vori Health Partner To Address Pain Management For Patients With Musculoskeletal Conditions

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ophelia , an opioid addiction care provider, today announced a partnership with Vori Health , a national, multidisciplinary medical practice focused on delivering best-in-class, evidence-based musculoskeletal (MSK) and orthopedic care. The partnership improves access to high-quality, safe opioid use disorder (OUD) care services for patients suffering from chronic pain and opioid addiction as well as people in recovery who are looking for opioid-free MSK care.

MSK pain is one of the primary reasons why opioids are prescribed to patients, often by primary care physicians who are not typically trained in appropriate, evidence-based MSK care. Not having access to experts in muscle and joint care contributes to the number of narcotics wrongly prescribed, with approximately 21% of patients prescribed opioids at their initial visit for MSK pain despite well-published guidelines encouraging non-opioid treatments.

Overprescribing opioids can quickly escalate from occasional to regular to problematic use of these addictive drugs. The time it takes to become dependent on opioids varies from person to person . It can usually take a few weeks; however, some studies have shown the physiological effects that make someone vulnerable to OUD can appear after the first dose.

"Integrating MSK and SUD treatment is critical to ensuring that patients do not have to choose between the discomfort of chronic pain and the risk of opioid addiction," said Zack Gray, Ophelia co-founder and CEO. "This partnership between Ophelia and Vori Health represents a shared commitment to holistic patient care and a belief in technology to unify specialists across a common platform."

Vori Health offers full-service digital medical care through its team of doctors, physical therapists, nutritionists, health coaches, nurse practitioners, and physician's assistants who create and help guide personalized care plans for patients navigating MSK pain. If the Vori Health care team has a patient who reports opioid addiction, they can be referred to Ophelia. Ophelia provides the gold standard of treatment for OUD, known as Medications as Addiction Treatment (MAT ), in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies. Conversely, if an Ophelia patient expresses concern about MSK pain and is looking for non-opioid treatment options, clinicians can refer them to Vori Health for care.

"By offering virtual care solutions, Vori Health can provide patients with access to evidence-based specialty care for MSK pain that cuts opioids out of the equation," said Dr. Ryan Grant , co-founder and CEO, Vori Health. "When patients arrive at our doorstep already struggling with opioid dependency, our collaboration with Ophelia gives us the assurance they will receive top-tier opioid addiction treatment from a team of experts who share our unwavering dedication to delivering cost-effective, evidence-based care to those who need it most."

