Aid Lading Via Aghdam-Khankendi Road To Void Barriers To Reintegration - Political Expert

He noted that practical results are already visible.

"Azerbaijan has organized the dispatch of food cargoes. A significant event is the dispatch of this cargo exactly on the Aghdam-Khankendi route. Before that, the cargoes sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society along this road could not reach their destination. The dispatch of cargoes through the Aghdam-Khankendi road after Azerbaijan's local anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh gives grounds to say that separatists were preventing the reception of cargoes and the reintegration process. And today we are witnessing the reintegration process. It will take some time. First of all, demilitarization of the region and withdrawal of weapons are important," Huseynov said.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.

At the invitation of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.

In the context of discussing social and humanitarian issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region informed that there is a special need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance in the form of foodstuffs.

As a result of the meeting, their request was taken seriously. In particular, it is planned to supply fuel for the heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as the emergency medical service and fire department, and to provide humanitarian support in the near future.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of the Republic of Azerbaijan decided to send food cargo to meet the needs of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region. On September 22, two 20-ton trucks with various food and hygiene products, as well as two trucks with bread, were sent from Aghdam district. The cargo caravan will be delivered to Khankendi via the currently open Aghdam-Khankendi road. The food cargo will be distributed to the Armenian population upon arrival at its destination. The delivery of such humanitarian cargoes will continue.