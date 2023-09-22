Aid Lading Via Aghdam-Khankendi Road To Void Barriers To Reintegration - Political Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The meeting
with representatives of the Armenian population in Yevlakh is
important from the point of view of strengthening regional peace
and the development of reintegration, political analyst Ilyas
Huseynov told Trend .
He noted that practical results are already visible.
"Azerbaijan has organized the dispatch of food cargoes. A
significant event is the dispatch of this cargo exactly on the
Aghdam-Khankendi route. Before that, the cargoes sent by the
Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society along this road could not reach
their destination. The dispatch of cargoes through the
Aghdam-Khankendi road after Azerbaijan's local anti-terrorist
activities in Karabakh gives grounds to say that separatists were
preventing the reception of cargoes and the reintegration process.
And today we are witnessing the reintegration process. It will take
some time. First of all, demilitarization of the region and
withdrawal of weapons are important," Huseynov said.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral
Statement, suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian
armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan,
localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the
region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives
of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian
peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
At the invitation of the Administration of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov,
responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Karabakh,
met with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives
of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in
Yevlakh.
In the context of discussing social and humanitarian
issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region informed that there is a special need
for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance
in the form of foodstuffs.
As a result of the meeting, their request was taken
seriously. In particular, it is planned to supply fuel for the
heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as the
emergency medical service and fire department, and to provide
humanitarian support in the near future.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of the
Republic of Azerbaijan decided to send food cargo to meet the needs
of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region. On September
22, two 20-ton trucks with various food and hygiene products, as
well as two trucks with bread, were sent from Aghdam district. The
cargo caravan will be delivered to Khankendi via the currently open
Aghdam-Khankendi road. The food cargo will be distributed to the
Armenian population upon arrival at its destination. The delivery
of such humanitarian cargoes will continue.