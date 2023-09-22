Friday, 22 September 2023 04:13 GMT

Kazakhstan, WB Discusses Improving Tariff Methodology


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. The Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Governor of the World Bank from Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held a meeting in Astana with representatives of the World Bank, Trend reports.

A team of World Bank consultants presented a new draft tariff methodology aimed at stimulating utilities to improve the quality and reliability of services provided, introducing innovative resource-saving solutions, as well as providing entities with the opportunity to redistribute part of the costs within the tariff estimate and increasing the investment attractiveness of natural monopoly entities.

The minister supported new methods of tariff setting, taking into account international experience and noting that the proposed measures should be adapted to Kazakh realities.

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to conduct trainings for employees of the Committee for the Regulation of Natural Monopolies and others on the practical application of the proposed methods with the corresponding calculation models and also considered the possibility of using an incentive tariff setting method in a pilot mode.

