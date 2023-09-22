Kazakhstan, WB Discusses Improving Tariff Methodology

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. The Minister
of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Governor of the World Bank from
Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held a meeting in Astana with
representatives of the World Bank, Trend reports.
A team of World Bank consultants presented a new draft tariff
methodology aimed at stimulating utilities to improve the quality
and reliability of services provided, introducing innovative
resource-saving solutions, as well as providing entities with the
opportunity to redistribute part of the costs within the tariff
estimate and increasing the investment attractiveness of natural
monopoly entities.
The minister supported new methods of tariff setting, taking
into account international experience and noting that the proposed
measures should be adapted to Kazakh realities.
As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to conduct
trainings for employees of the Committee for the Regulation of
Natural Monopolies and others on the practical application of the
proposed methods with the corresponding calculation models and also
considered the possibility of using an incentive tariff setting
method in a pilot mode.
