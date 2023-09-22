Grace Of Nature Event In Nakhchivan Is My First Global Competition - Azerbaijani Gymnast

The seven-year-old athlete noted that she had previously performed at a local competition organized in Baku.

"Despite the fact that this is my first international competition, I have no anxiety. My mother came to support me at the tournament. Going to the carpet, I always look into the audience hall, when she is near, I always feel more calm," the young athlete emphasized.

According to Nilay Yusifli, the competitions are interesting and will leave a lot of pleasant moments in the memory.

The international rhythmic gymnastics tournament "Grace of Nature," dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, is held in Nakhchivan on September 21–22.

About 250 gymnasts representing teams from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are participating in the competitions held in four age categories. Gymnasts from 20 clubs in Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Agdash, Mingachevir, Oguz, Gakh, Shamkir, and Zagatala) participate in the tournament.

The competitions are held at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex.