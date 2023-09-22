Grace Of Nature Event In Nakhchivan Is My First Global Competition - Azerbaijani Gymnast

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 22. The
"Grace of Nature" rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Nakhchivan was
my first international competition. The participant of the
tournament, young gymnast Nilay Yusifli, who represents Ganja
Olympic Sports Complex, told Trend .
The seven-year-old athlete noted that she had previously
performed at a local competition organized in Baku.
"Despite the fact that this is my first international
competition, I have no anxiety. My mother came to support me at the
tournament. Going to the carpet, I always look into the audience
hall, when she is near, I always feel more calm," the young athlete
emphasized.
According to Nilay Yusifli, the competitions are interesting and
will leave a lot of pleasant moments in the memory.
The international rhythmic gymnastics tournament "Grace of
Nature," dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader
Heydar Aliyev, is held in Nakhchivan on September 21–22.
About 250 gymnasts representing teams from Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan are participating in the competitions held in four age
categories. Gymnasts from 20 clubs in Baku and the regions of
Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Agdash, Mingachevir, Oguz, Gakh,
Shamkir, and Zagatala) participate in the tournament.
The competitions are held at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports
Complex.
