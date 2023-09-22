Iran, EU Discuss Continuation Of Nuclear Deal Talks

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
TEHRAN, Sept 22 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran and the European Union (EU), stressed the importance of continuing talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and lift sanctions on Iran, in a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement yesterday that, Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, exchanged views on proposed new steps to achieve those goals in a meeting on Wednesday.
They discussed the latest developments and progress of the nuclear negotiations, as well as, the latest developments in bilateral relations and on the regional and international scenes.
The statement said, the European side expressed satisfaction with the recently implemented prisoner swap agreement between Tehran and Washington, and was briefed on the process of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as, the Iranian side's assessment of the political talks with the E3 group of France, Germany, and Britain.
The EU official, as the coordinator of the nuclear negotiations, expressed his readiness to follow up on the talks and hold the necessary consultations.
The two sides also agreed to take concrete steps within an agreed framework, and prepare the ground for maximum understanding among all sides.– NNN-IRNA
