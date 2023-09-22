Contents Of Cargo Sent To Armenians In Khankendi Revealed (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The cargo sent
to Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region by the
Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan
contains flour and other foodstuffs, as well as hygiene products,
Trend reports.
On September 22, two 20-ton trucks with various food and hygiene
products, as well as two trucks with bread, were sent from
Azerbaijan's Aghdam region.
Contents of the cargo: flour, bread, cookies, pasta, oil, salt,
rice, lentils, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, and candy.
The goods will be delivered along the Aghdam-Khankendi road,
which is already in operation, and distributed among the
population.
Earlier on August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society sent
40 tons of cargo to the Armenian population living in Khankendi,
but the separatists did not allow the cargo to enter the city. The
cargo sent by the Russian Red Cross Committee was delivered to
Khankendi on September 12, after several days of waiting in
Barda.
In the course of Azerbaijan's local anti-terrorist measures, all
these obstacles were removed, and after the separatists were
disarmed, not only trucks of humanitarian organizations but also
cars of Azerbaijani companies are delivering humanitarian aid to
the civilian population of Karabakh at the request of
Armenians.
