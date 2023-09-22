Contents Of Cargo Sent To Armenians In Khankendi Revealed (PHOTO)

On September 22, two 20-ton trucks with various food and hygiene products, as well as two trucks with bread, were sent from Azerbaijan's Aghdam region.

Contents of the cargo: flour, bread, cookies, pasta, oil, salt, rice, lentils, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, and candy.

The goods will be delivered along the Aghdam-Khankendi road, which is already in operation, and distributed among the population.

Earlier on August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society sent 40 tons of cargo to the Armenian population living in Khankendi, but the separatists did not allow the cargo to enter the city. The cargo sent by the Russian Red Cross Committee was delivered to Khankendi on September 12, after several days of waiting in Barda.

In the course of Azerbaijan's local anti-terrorist measures, all these obstacles were removed, and after the separatists were disarmed, not only trucks of humanitarian organizations but also cars of Azerbaijani companies are delivering humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Karabakh at the request of Armenians.