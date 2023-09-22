Tank Monument Erected During Armenian Occupation Of Azerbaijan's Shusha Dismantled (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Social media
have released footage of the dismantling of the tank monument, set
at the entrance to Azerbaijan's Shusha city after its Armenian
occupation in 1992, Trend reports.
This tank was the first to try to enter Shusha. It was destroyed
by the Azerbaijani national hero Albert Agarunov, who defended the
city.
After the first Karabakh war, Armenia restored and installed the
tank as a monument.
Shusha city was liberated from the Armenian occupation during
the second Karabakh war in 2020.
