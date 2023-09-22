Liverpool Fight Back To Beat LASK 3-1 In Europa League

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 12:26 AM
Liverpool overcame an early scare and came from a goal down to claim a 3-1 win at Austria's LASK Linz in their opening Europa League Group E game on Thursday.
LASK took a surprise lead in the 14th minute through a stunning goal by winger Florian Flecker, who connected with a corner and blasted it in past Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Liverpool had an excellent chance to level through a Darwin Nunez close-range header later in the first half but were denied by an alert save from goalkeeper Tobias Lawal.
But Nunez levelled for Juergen Klopp's side following half-time, coolly converting from the spot after the visitors were awarded a penalty when winger Luis Diaz was taken down inside the box.
Diaz then moved Liverpool in front in the 63rd from close range, netting a brilliant cross into the middle of the box by Ryan Gravenberch, before substitute Mohamed Salah sealed the win two minutes from time with a low strike inside the far post.
In the other Group E clash, last season's quarter-finalists Union Saint-Gilloise rescued a home 1-1 draw against Toulouse.
Bayer Leverkusen scored twice inside 16 minutes to beat Swedish champions Hacken 4-0 at home, while the 2022-23 runners-up AS Roma claimed a 2-1 win at Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol with a Romelu Lukaku goal.
Panathinaikos, second in the Greek Super League last season, shocked the 2020-21 winners Villarreal 2-0.
Stade Rennais midfielder Ludovic Blas found the net in the first minute to help his side earn a comfortable 3-0 win over visiting Israel champions Maccabi Haifa.
