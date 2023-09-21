Inside Indian Aviation's High-Stakes Battle

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: By 2014, a controversy around bilateral foreign flying rights-air service agreements between two countries-was simmering in India. A few years earlier, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had, in a report, questioned the liberal award of such rights by the ministry of civil aviation to many countries, especially those in the Middle East. This impacted Air India, then India's state carrier, the CAG report pointed out. The struggling airline was living on taxpayers' money. In 2012, the government approved a bailout package that totalled ₹30,231 crore.
