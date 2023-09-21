Earth To Mars: 8 Planets And Their Types

Earth to Mars are 8 planets and Pluto has been demoted to being a dwarf planet. Planets are categorized into two types based on their characteristics, composition and location

Mercury is a terrestrial planet closest with a barren, cratered surface. It lacks a substantial atmosphere, resulting in extreme temperature fluctuations

Venus, a terrestrial planet, is Earth's "sister planet." It's scorching hot with a thick, toxic atmosphere, making its surface inhospitable and shrouded in clouds

The only planet known to support life, Earth has a diverse environment with oceans, land, and a breathable atmosphere is also a terrestial planet

Mars, a terrestrial planet, exhibits a reddish hue due to iron-rich soil. It has thin air, cold deserts, and evidence of past water flows, sparking interest in potential life

Jupiter, a gaseous planet, is the largest in our solar system. Composed mainly of hydrogen and helium, it lacks a solid surface

Saturn, another gaseous planet, is famous for its stunning ring system. Like Jupiter, it consists mostly of hydrogen and helium, lacks a solid surface

Uranus, categorized as a gaseous planet, rotates on its side. It's composed mainly of hydrogen and helium, with an atmosphere containing methane

Neptune, a gaseous planet, is the farthest from the Sun in our solar system. It's known for its deep blue color and extreme winds. Comprising mainly hydrogen and helium

Pluto, once considered the ninth planet, is now classified as a dwarf planet. It's a small, icy world beyond Neptune, part of the Kuiper Belt