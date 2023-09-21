Thursday, 21 September 2023 10:48 GMT

Earth To Mars: 8 Planets And Their Types


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Earth to Mars are 8 planets and Pluto has been demoted to being a dwarf planet. Planets are categorized into two types based on their characteristics, composition and location. The two main types are terrestial planets and gas giants.



Mercury is a terrestrial planet closest with a barren, cratered surface. It lacks a substantial atmosphere, resulting in extreme temperature fluctuations



Venus, a terrestrial planet, is Earth's "sister planet." It's scorching hot with a thick, toxic atmosphere, making its surface inhospitable and shrouded in clouds



The only planet known to support life, Earth has a diverse environment with oceans, land, and a breathable atmosphere is also a terrestial planet



Mars, a terrestrial planet, exhibits a reddish hue due to iron-rich soil. It has thin air, cold deserts, and evidence of past water flows, sparking interest in potential life



Jupiter, a gaseous planet, is the largest in our solar system. Composed mainly of hydrogen and helium, it lacks a solid surface



Saturn, another gaseous planet, is famous for its stunning ring system. Like Jupiter, it consists mostly of hydrogen and helium, lacks a solid surface



Uranus, categorized as a gaseous planet, rotates on its side. It's composed mainly of hydrogen and helium, with an atmosphere containing methane



Neptune, a gaseous planet, is the farthest from the Sun in our solar system. It's known for its deep blue color and extreme winds. Comprising mainly hydrogen and helium



Pluto, once considered the ninth planet, is now classified as a dwarf planet. It's a small, icy world beyond Neptune, part of the Kuiper Belt

