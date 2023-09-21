Wireless Iot Sensor Market To Hit US$ 70.36 Billion By 2031 | Updated Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report“Global Wireless IoT Sensor Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was sized at USD 8.23 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow by USD 10.20 Billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach over USD 70.36 Billion by the year 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.30%. Wireless IoT sensors are small devices equipped with wireless communication capabilities that allow the sensors to collect and transmit data from the surroundings to a central system. Additionally, the sensors monitor various environmental parameters including temperature, humidity, light, motion, and others. Furthermore, the sensors enable the creation of interconnected networks of devices to gather and analyze real-time information for automating various processes. Get Sample Report @ The growing adoption of wireless IoT sensors in smart factors is a major factor responsible for fueling the growth of wireless IoT sensors by enabling real-time data collection, improved automation, and enhanced operational efficiency. In addition, the sensors facilitate seamless communication between machines and systems, leading to optimized production processes, reduced downtime, and predictive maintenance. For instance, in March 2023, Volvo Group implemented wireless IoT network including IoT sensors for the development of smart factories to monitor the health of equipment and also to improve the automation. Subsequently, the aforementioned factors are responsible for bolstering the growth of wireless IoT sensors. Moreover, integration of wireless IoT sensors with edge computing is anticipated to create potential opportunities for the growth of the market. Edge computing significantly reduces the latency associated with sending data to a distant cloud server for processing, crucial for applications that require real-time responses including autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and healthcare monitoring. However, limited operational range of wireless IoT sensors is restraining the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2031 70.36 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2031 CAGR (2023-2031) 27.30% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2031 Key Players NXP Semiconductors, TE Connectivity, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, OMRON Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited By Component Hardware, Software, and Service By Type Pressure Sensors, Accelerometers, Magnetic Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Vibration Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Distance Sensors, Optical Sensors, Environmental Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, Motion Sensors, and Others By Technology Zigbee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Secure Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Near Field Communication (NFC), Thread, Z-Wave, Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Low Power WAN (LPWAN), and Others By End-User Industrial, Residential, and Commercial Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Wireless IoT Sensor Market Growth Drivers:



Rollout of 5G networks is contributing significantly in driving the growth of the wireless IoT sensor market.

Rising demand for wireless IoT sensors from smart agriculture is bolstering the market growth. The ability of wireless IoT sensors to operate at a vast range of temperatures is propelling the market growth.

Restraints

Limited operational range of wireless IoT sensors is restraining the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Integration of wireless IoT sensors with edge computing is anticipated to create potential opportunities for the market growth.

Global Wireless IoT Sensor Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Component, the hardware segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022 as wireless IoT sensors rely on physical hardware components to gather data from the environment. The sensors measure parameters namely temperature, humidity, pressure, light, and motion. Additionally, the accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability of the sensors directly impact the quality of data collected, making hardware a crucial component. Moreover, several wireless IoT sensors incorporate microcontrollers or microprocessors that enable edge computing capabilities. The hardware components process and analyze data locally, reducing latency and enhancing real-time decision-making. In conclusion, the above-mentioned factors are contributing notably in boosting the growth of the hardware segment.

Based on Type, the temperature sensors segment offered substantial shares to the market in the year 2022 as temperature monitoring is relevant across numerous sectors, including industrial processes, agriculture, environmental monitoring, HVAC systems, and others. Additionally, in industries namely food and pharmaceuticals, temperature directly impacts product quality and safety. Wireless IoT temperature sensors ensure that products are stored, transported, and processed within optimal temperature ranges. Moreover, the ability of IoT temperature sensors to operate at vast temperature ranges to monitor the energy loss from steam leaks is also contributing notably in promoting the market growth.

Based on Technology, Wi-Fi segment holds the largest market share in 2022 as Wi-Fi offers relatively high data transfer rates compared to some other wireless technologies. Additionally, Wi-Fi technology is suitable for applications that require the transmission of large amounts of data quickly including video streaming or high-resolution image transfers. Moreover, Wi-Fi networks cover relatively short to medium ranges, thus ideal for applications within homes, offices, factories, and other indoor environments, further boosting the growth of Wi-Fi segment.

Based on End-User, the industrial segment offered substantial shares to the global wireless IoT sensor market in the year 2022 as wireless IoT sensors are employed to monitor the condition of machinery and equipment in real-time. The sensors collect data on parameters namely temperature, vibration, and energy consumption, reducing downtime, preventing unexpected breakdowns, and extending the lifespan of equipment. Additionally, IoT sensors enable remote monitoring of critical industrial processes and infrastructure including environmental conditions and performance metrics remotely. Moreover, wireless IoT sensors also enable continuous asset monitoring and communicate with other systems in a cost-effective manner, further contributing to the market growth.

Based on Region , North America has been a major contributor to the growth of the wireless IoT sensor market. North America encompasses leading technology companies and research institutions, which are at the forefront of technological advancements, driving innovation in IoT sensor development and applications. Moreover, the region has well-developed IT and communication infrastructure, including high-speed internet connectivity, cellular networks, and Wi-Fi coverage. The growing telecom sector provides a foundation for IoT sensor communication and data transfer, accelerating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing investment by the government in the development of electronic equipment for high-speed internet networks is also fueling the market growth.

Key Market Highlights



Globally, the wireless IoT sensor market is divided based on the component into hardware, software, and service.

In the context of type, the market is separated into pressure sensors, accelerometers, magnetic sensors, humidity sensors, vibration sensors, temperature sensors, distance sensors, optical sensors, environmental sensors, ultrasonic sensors, motion sensors, and others.

The technology segment is classified into Zigbee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Secure Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Near Field Communication (NFC), thread, Z-Wave, Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Low Power WAN (LPWAN), and others.

The end-user segment is classified into industrial, residential, and commercial.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in wireless IoT sensors.

List of Major Global Wireless IoT Sensor Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment -



NXP Semiconductors

TE Connectivity

TDK Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

OMRON Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Fujitsu Limited

Global Wireless IoT Sensor Market Segmentation:



By Component



Hardware



Software

Service

By Type



Pressure Sensors



Accelerometers



Magnetic Sensors



Humidity Sensors



Vibration Sensors



Temperature Sensors



Distance Sensors



Optical Sensors



Environmental Sensors



Ultrasonic Sensors



Motion Sensors

Others

By Technology



Zigbee



Wi-Fi



Bluetooth



Secure Ultra-Wideband (UWB)



Near Field Communication (NFC)



Thread, Z-Wave



Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)



Low Power WAN (LPWAN)

Others

By End-User



Industrial



Energy & Power



Transportation



Industrial Automation



Healthcare



Smart Agriculture



Residential



Smart Cities



Smart Buildings



Smart Homes



Commercial



Retail



Logistics and Supply Chain



Education Institutes



Financial Institutes Entertainment

Key Questions Covered in the Wireless IoT sensor Market Report



What will be the potential market valuation for the Wireless IoT sensor market by 2031?

The market valuation for the wireless IoT sensor market is expected to be approximately USD 70.36 Billion by 2031 owing to the rising demand of wireless IoT sensors from the agricultural sector for crop monitoring, yield prediction, and also to improve the fertilizer efficiency.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the wireless IoT sensor market's growth in the coming years?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the expanding manufacturing sector and the development of smart cities.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the wireless IoT sensor market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth?

Temperature sensors dominates the market share in 2022 as temperature monitoring is relevant across numerous sectors, including industrial processes, agriculture, environmental monitoring, HVAC systems, and others.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the wireless IoT sensor market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth? Pressure sensors will witness the fastest CAGR in the wireless IoT sensors market owing to the increasing adoption of pressure sensors in various automotive applications, including tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), engine management, and airbag deployment systems.

